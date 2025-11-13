MOTN Festival returns to Al Ain, Al Dhafra on 28 November

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- MOTN returns this month with its Out of This World experience at Al Mugheirah Bay in Al Dhafra and Al Ain Square, offering five days of family entertainment from 28th November to 2nd December ahead of Eid Al Etihad. Tickets start from AED25.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and produced by Brag, the festival will feature thrilling rides, family activities, local performances, fireworks, and a wide range of global and local brands. Both destinations will be transformed into vibrant spaces filled with immersive installations, entertainment and diverse food options.

Eid Al Etihad celebrations across Al Ain and Al Dhafra will honour the nation’s heritage with fireworks displays and the distribution of UAE flags, creating a unified national scene. In Al Ain, the festival will also present a special Eid Al Etihad concert featuring regional artists performing popular hits and UAE national songs.

Set along the scenic Al Mugheirah Bay, MOTN Al Dhafra will offer families a mix of carnival rides including Captain Hook, interactive games and creative zones for children. The festival will run daily from 16:00 to 22:00, with food outlets such as Wingstop, Rolled Leaves and Oro Pizzeria available throughout the event.

At Al Ain Square, MOTN will run from 16:00 to 00:00, bringing carnival attractions, games and a wide range of culinary options including Speranza, Public, Nodo, Two Blends, Rain and, for the first time, Boston Drink and Dessert from Türkiye.

Festival highlights include creative and interactive activities for children, adrenaline-filled rides, immersive art installations, live performances, workshops and a fireworks finale over Al Ain and Al Dhafra to close the celebrations in true Eid Al Etihad style.