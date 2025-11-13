Daman marks Diabetes Awareness Month with awareness initiatives

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Insurance Company – Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth, is reaffirming its commitment to preventive health and chronic disease management with a month-long programme for Diabetes Awareness Month. The initiatives aim to equip individuals and communities with the knowledge and tools needed to prevent and manage diabetes, supporting healthier outcomes across the UAE.

Throughout November, Daman is conducting awareness campaigns at client premises, preventive health screenings to support early detection, and an educational webinar featuring expert insights. Members will also receive a newsletter focused on endocrine diseases, with particular emphasis on diabetes.

The renewed efforts come as diabetes remains a major global health challenge. According to the International Diabetes Federation, 589 million adults worldwide live with diabetes, a figure expected to rise to 853 million by 2050. In 2024 alone, diabetes caused 3.4 million deaths globally.

Daman’s approach centres on its Diabetes Disease Management Programme, which provides personalised care plans, regular glucose monitoring, lifestyle coaching and medication support for members. By working closely with healthcare providers, the programme ensures coordinated treatment and encourages healthier habits to prevent complications.

Since 2010, Daman’s Disease Management Programmes have supported more than 30,000 members across the UAE in managing chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol, helping them achieve better control and improved wellbeing.

Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Daman, said the company remains committed to advancing a culture of prevention through initiatives that empower individuals with knowledge and access to quality care. He said prevention remains central to Daman’s long-term strategy and that proactive steps taken by the community strengthen national wellbeing.

Daman continues to encourage individuals to adopt active and balanced lifestyles as key to preventing and managing diabetes, noting that regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight and eating a balanced diet are proven to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and improve blood-sugar control.

As part of its Health Insurance Literacy campaign, Ensure You Know, Daman has been educating the public on diabetes prevention and management, highlighting the importance of understanding insurance coverage for check-ups, screenings, medication and ongoing care.

Through these efforts, Daman continues to promote awareness, empower individuals and support healthier, more informed communities across the UAE.