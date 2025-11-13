MoF organises 'Leaders of Finance' training programme to introduce youth to government financial system

DUBAI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance has organised a training programme under the Leaders of Finance initiative, part of the Youth Financial Advisors Programme, at its headquarters in Dubai. The event brought together Emirati youth and reflected the Ministry’s commitment to fostering financial literacy and preparing future leaders in line with the Year of Community.

Held from 10th to 13th November across Ministry departments, the first phase introduced participants to government financial frameworks, budget analysis and resource allocation. Sessions also covered public revenue and asset management, public debt strategies and digital transformation in financial systems.

Senior leaders and specialists delivered interactive discussions on tax legislation, the role of taxation in sustainable development and the UAE’s engagement with international financial institutions, helping bridge theoretical study with practical experience. An introductory session on government communication and financial media highlighted their role in explaining fiscal policies and reinforcing public trust.

Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Government Budget and Revenue Sector, said the programme offered youth a detailed overview of the federal budget cycle, revenue management and the stages of public–private partnership projects. He said the sessions were designed to deepen understanding of financial planning and resource allocation.

Mariam Mohammed Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Government Financial Management Sector, said the initiative bridges academic learning and practical training, giving participants direct exposure to public finance procedures, account closing, asset management, procurement and treasury systems, as well as digital transformation in financial operations.

Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for International Financial Relations, said the programme introduced youth to frameworks governing cooperation with international organisations and key aspects of Gulf economic integration, while highlighting training and recruitment opportunities in global financial institutions.

Fatima Yousef Al Naqbi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector, said the Ministry prioritises investment in national talent and aims to equip youth with financial and accounting skills aligned with the We the UAE 2031 vision.

Shabana Aman Khan Begum, Executive Director of the Tax Policy Sector, said key sessions familiarised youth with the UAE tax system, the role of taxation in fiscal justice and sustainable development, and the importance of transparency and efficiency in implementing tax policies.

Specialised presentations from all Ministry sectors reinforced the practical dimension of the programme. These included budget preparation and resource allocation, principles of financial governance, cooperation with international institutions, the role of digital transformation and the latest tax legislation and e-invoicing initiatives.

The Leaders of Finance initiative is a core project under the Youth Financial Advisors Programme, established in partnership with the Federal Youth Authority. It aims to equip Emirati youth with the knowledge and experience needed to take on future leadership roles in public finance, strengthen national financial awareness and prepare a generation capable of designing effective, sustainable fiscal policies that enhance the UAE’s economic competitiveness.