Khalifa University inaugurates Healthy Longevity Symposium 2025

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology has reaffirmed its role as a catalyst for research and knowledge exchange by hosting the 3rd Healthy Longevity Symposium featuring the Nature Forum: Measuring Healthy Aging. The forum opened on 13th November at Erth Hotel Abu Dhabi.

Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, welcomed delegates and praised the efforts of UAE and international partners in bringing a scientific gathering of this scale to Abu Dhabi. The programme, running until 14th November, showcases more than 100 student poster presentations highlighting emerging biomedical research from Khalifa University and partner institutions.

The opening ceremony brought together senior officials and leading researchers, including Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, and Noura Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, alongside senior representatives from Khalifa University and Nature Aging.

Noura Al Ghaithi said the forum reflects a shared commitment to extending lifespan and healthspan, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for longevity science. She highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the Future Health and Emirati Reference Genome Programme.

Al Hajri said the event underscores Khalifa University’s mission to support research that enhances wellbeing and strengthens long-term resilience.

The opening keynote was delivered by Al Ghaithi, followed by international experts including Kaare Christensen from the University of Southern Denmark and Terrie Moffitt from Duke University, who addressed global insights into ageing and mental health.

More than 25 specialists in public health, biomedicine and ageing research discussed metrics and technologies shaping healthy ageing, data-driven health strategies and translational research. Keynotes and sessions featured researchers from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Nature Portfolio and Khalifa University, alongside experts from Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

A high-level panel on challenges and opportunities for healthy ageing in the UAE and the wider region included Mohammed Al Ameri, Mie Rizig, Kaare Christensen and Wadha A. Al-Muftah, moderated by Khaled Musallam of Khalifa University and Burjeel Holdings.

Scientific sessions explored measurements of body and organ function, with contributions from researchers at Columbia University, Wake Forest University School of Medicine and the University of Basel.

A dedicated session on high-dimensional molecular datasets featured experts from Harvard Medical School, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, the University of Oxford and Leiden University Medical Center, presenting the latest multi-omics and quantitative insights into ageing and longevity.