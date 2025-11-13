Sharjah Maritime Academy, World Maritime University in Sweden explore scientific cooperation

MALMÖ, Sweden, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) and the World Maritime University (WMU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as well as a Collaborative Activities Agreement between the two institutions, based in the United Arab Emirates and Sweden, respectively.

The agreements aim to advance maritime research, and academic programmes. The documents were signed by Professor Maximo Q. Mejia Jr., President of WMU, and Dr. Hashim Abdullah bin Sharhan Al Zaabi, Chancellor of SMA.

“This important partnership reflects the commitment of both WMU and SMA to advancing sustainable maritime development through cutting-edge research and global collaboration,” said President Mejia. “Working closely with Sharjah Maritime Academy will provide an opportunity to deepen our academic impact and support the professional development of maritime leaders in the Gulf region and strengthen our engagement with a region that is increasingly shaping the future of global shipping.”

Chancellor Alzaabi said, “This Memorandum of Understanding marks a strategic milestone for SMA — enabling us to forge global partnerships that strengthen our research and education capacity, preparing our graduates not only to support the UAE’s maritime ambitions, but to lead the transformation of the blue economy with innovation and purpose. Through this collaboration, we are laying the foundation for high-impact academic programmes, joint research initiatives and international teaching exchanges — all aimed at developing maritime professionals who are grounded in UAE industry realities and empowered with global competence.”

The MoU establishes a framework for long-term collaboration in maritime research, education, training, and capacity development. To support the practical implementation of this commitment, the accompanying Collaborative Activities Agreement outlines a joint program of academic and research initiatives scheduled for launch during 2025 and 2026.

Under the Agreement, SMA and WMU will cooperate on three joint research projects addressing: Informal sail-powered maritime transport in the Indian Ocean (The Dhow Project); Global seafarer supply, training, and workforce planning (The Seafarer Supply Project); Enhancing maritime traffic safety through proactive risk-based models (Proactive Maritime Traffic Management Project)

This strategic cooperation strengthens the shared mission of WMU and SMA to advance maritime knowledge, foster innovation, and support the global maritime sector through research-led education.