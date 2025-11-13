UAE's Madiya Al Hashmi appointed as Secretary-General of Asian Camel Racing Federation

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Executive Office of the Asian Camel Racing Federation has approved the appointment of Emirati Madiya Al Hashmi as Secretary-General of the federation for a four-year term ending in May 2029, along with the admission of the India, Indonesia, and Uzbekistan Camel Racing Federations as new members, pending ratification by the upcoming General Assembly.

The decisions were made during the federation’s first Executive Office meeting, held on Wednesday via video conference, chaired by Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, President of the Asian Camel Racing Federation, and attended by executive members and representatives of member states.

The meeting reviewed reports from the first Asian Camel Racing Championship held in Abu Dhabi in May, the upcoming Camel Racing event at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain 2025, and the Asian Camel Riders Camp hosted in Abu Dhabi in October, with participation from nine countries.

The Executive Office also approved the formation of the federation’s working committees, the Grand Prize Project for the Asian Camel Racing League, and the 2025–2026 sports calendar, which includes several major Asian events hosted by the UAE. Members emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation among member federations and intensifying efforts to develop camel racing across Asia.

Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and President of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, for his continuous support of the Asian federation and its development programs. He also praised the UAE’s wise leadership for its dedication to preserving and promoting the traditional sport of camel racing, both locally and internationally.