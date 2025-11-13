ADGM’s FSRA hosts IOSCO’s AMERC Plenary Meeting in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM hosted the Africa and Middle East Regional Committee (AMERC) of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) in Abu Dhabi from the 10th to 12th November 2025.

This significant gathering of the region’s leading securities regulators underscores ADGM’s role as a trusted and globally connected financial centre, advancing regulatory dialogue and cooperation across borders.

The event hosted the AMERC Plenary Meeting and AMERC Public Conference across the two-day event.

Bringing together 29 IOSCO member regulators from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), the closed-door AMERC Plenary meeting on 11th November addressed matters critical to the region’s capital markets development, including deepening, diversification and integration, alignment with global regulatory standards, cross-border cooperation and enhancements to supervisory capabilities. The outcomes from these discussions will be reflected in IOSCO’s forward-looking agenda, including market resilience, digital innovation, and financial integrity.

The last day of the event, held on 12th November, was open to the public with a high-level conference addressing opportunities and challenges shaping financial markets and regulators across the region. Public panel discussions explored themes such as current market shifts, policy considerations, and innovation in capital markets, with dedicated sessions on Tokenisation and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), Sustainability and Financial Materiality, as well as The Rise of Private Credit: Benefits and Concerns.

The AMERC is currently chaired by Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, CEO of the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). The meeting also featured welcome remarks by Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO of the FSRA.

Al Awadhi stated, “Bringing together AMERC regulators in Abu Dhabi marks a defining moment for the region’s capital markets. By strengthening cross-border cooperation, embracing cutting-edge innovation, and aligning with global regulatory standards, we are not just keeping pace with the future of financial markets development, but we are shaping it. Our shared ambition, and particularly mine as AMERC’s Chair, is clear: to position the Middle East and Africa as a leading, resilient, and investor-focused hub, driving sustainable economic growth, ensuring safety and integrity of financial markets, which contributes to increasing market confidence.”

Talking about the high-level AMERC gathering, Givanakis commented, “We are honoured to host IOSCO’s AMERC Plenary Meeting and Public Conference in the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi – ADGM. As a jurisdiction built on international regulatory standards and designed to facilitate the growth of the financial services industry in Abu Dhabi, in a progressive, transparent and proportionate way, the hosting of this forum reflects the importance of regional regulatory co-operation and collaboration to advance safe t, efficient, and future-ready capital markets that support sustainable economic growth. With the rapid evolution of the financial landscape, advancement in our regulatory approaches and co-operation is a must. This includes being adaptable and inclusive, while delivering a regulated ecosystem that is credible and trustworthy.”