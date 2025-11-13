Saud bin Saqr attends Wafa Global Business Delegation Forum

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today attended the Wafa Global Business Delegation Forum, hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) at the Mövenpick Resort on Al Marjan Island, with the participation of more than 40 chief executives and international officials from major global companies, as well as a number of senior officials.

The event aimed to explore growth and cooperation opportunities in future business sectors and reinforce the emirate’s position as a global destination for investment and innovation.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr said Ras Al Khaimah’s vision is built on creating a diversified economy based on knowledge and high-quality partnerships that contribute to shaping a prosperous and sustainable future.

He noted that the gathering of leading global executives in Ras Al Khaimah reflects strong confidence in the emirate’s ability to attract strategic investments and provide an advanced business environment characterised by clarity, flexibility and competitiveness, enabling investors to pursue their ambitions with confidence and sustainability.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr explained that Ras Al Khaimah’s development path focuses on strengthening the economy by creating an environment that attracts investment and innovation and enables the private sector to play an active role in supporting growth.

He stated that this approach also includes developing advanced infrastructure that enhances the emirate’s connectivity with regional and global markets, supports competitiveness and positively impacts the quality of life of the community.

He noted that the success stories taking place across the industrial, tourism, services and digital economy sectors in Ras Al Khaimah are the result of close cooperation between the government, investors and international partners.

He affirmed that such events represent an opportunity to open new horizons for cooperation and develop innovative projects that benefit the emirate, its guests and its investors.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr said Ras Al Khaimah is today a hub of prosperity and opportunity, and a promising destination for economic and investment growth, supported by a diverse community that celebrates talent and contributes effectively to the emirate’s ongoing development.

On the sidelines of the forum, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr received several chief executives and business leaders participating in the delegation and discussed with them prospects for future cooperation and partnership.

The meetings reviewed the opportunities the emirate offers to various business sectors, supported by its strategic location, advanced infrastructure and forward-looking legislative environment that promotes investment and innovation.