ICBA, Al Rostamani Group inaugurate new training, agricultural research facilities

DUBAI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) has inaugurated a Training and Knowledge Transfer Building, a Plant Tissue Culture Laboratory and an Integrated Agri-Aquaculture System at its Dubai headquarters.

The facilities were constructed with full funding from Al Rostamani Group and represent a major milestone in strengthening ICBA’s role as a centre for sustainable agriculture, innovation and capacity development.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and follows the foundation-stone event held in September 2024. The initiative reinforces the UAE’s commitment to science-based solutions that enhance food security and climate resilience.

The event was attended by Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Food Diversity Sector, Marwan Abdulla Al Rostamani, Chairman of Al Rostamani Group, Hassan Abdulla Al Rostamani, Vice-Chairman of Al Rostamani Group, and Tarifa Al Zaabi, Director-General of ICBA, alongside senior officials, scientists and representatives from government, academia and the private sector.

Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak said the new facilities mark an important step for agricultural innovation in the UAE, noting ICBA’s role in the National Food Security Strategy 2051 and its pioneering work in enabling crops to thrive in saline and arid environments. She said the project demonstrates how private sector support can accelerate climate-smart agriculture and expand national capabilities.

Tarifa Al Zaabi said the inauguration reflects the power of partnership in advancing science and sustainability. She noted that the Training Centre will support farmers, researchers and policymakers, while the Plant Tissue Culture Laboratory and Integrated Agri-Aquaculture System will help develop water-efficient models suited to arid environments.

Marwan Abdulla Al Rostamani said Al Rostamani Group’s funding reflects its commitment to social responsibility and its belief in the long-term impact of such projects. He said the facilities support national goals in environmental sustainability and food security.

The new buildings include multipurpose training halls for up to 300 participants, a laboratory equipped for plant propagation research on species such as date palms and mangroves, and an integrated system supporting applied studies on sustainable food production and efficient water use.

The inauguration marks a new chapter in ICBA’s mission to advance agricultural innovation and capacity development across the UAE and the wider region. By combining advanced research with practical training, ICBA continues to support the national vision for a sustainable, knowledge-based agricultural sector.