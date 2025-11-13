Sharjah Ruler opens regional ICESCO’s headquarters in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, officially inaugurated the regional headquarters of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in University City, Sharjah, on Thursday morning.

The Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

During the ceremony, the Ruler of Sharjah unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the formal opening of the building, which has been constructed in accordance with the Ruler of Sharjah's directives. The newly established headquarters will provide ICESCO with essential facilities to fulfill its mission, which includes the organisation of educational, scientific, and cultural activities, as well as the provision of high-quality technical, scientific, and practical services and institutional support to its member states.

Sharjah was selected as the location for this headquarters due to its distinguished cultural reputation, the presence of prominent institutions such as museums and research centers, and its strategic geographic position, which facilitates access to the Gulf countries, the Middle East, and North Africa.

On the occasion of the opening, the Ruler of Sharjah said, “This morning we were delighted to meet our partners in science and knowledge, and hands were extended and minds resolved to do sincere and honest work, which extends first to humanity and then to the minds that God has blessed with true faith and work for the advancement of Islam. Let us always be together and be sincere in our giving.”

The Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the specifications of the ICESCO building, a single-story structure housing a comprehensive range of administrative, technical, and service departments. The building itself spans over 3,000 square meters within a total land area exceeding 42,000 square meters. The Ruler of Sharjah was shown the building, which can accommodate 95 employees and is equipped to receive 245 visitors in its various facilities, including the theater, training hall, and council chamber, bringing the total capacity for employees and visitors to 340.

The Ruler of Sharjah also reviewed the building's layout, which reveals its various departments, such as Communications, Services, Culture, and the Shared Sector, each comprising 16 offices. The Technical Support Department has 14 offices, while the Finance and Human Resources departments each have 6 offices. He also viewed the building's facilities, including meeting and event rooms, a 150-seat theatre, a 70-person training hall, and a translation room serving both the theatre and training hall.

The opening ceremony commenced with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Following this, Salem Omar Salem, the Regional Director of the ICESCO organisation in Sharjah, delivered a welcoming address to the Ruler of Sharjah and the other attendees. In his speech, Salem expressed profound gratitude and appreciation for the Ruler of Sharjah’s honour and patronage of this cultural institution, elucidating that it exemplifies the Ruler of Sharjah’s vision of recognising that the quintessential investment is in people. He emphasised that culture should not be viewed as a luxury; rather, it is a responsibility, a message, and a trust.

Salem acknowledged the Ruler of Sharjah by stating, “You have consistently been the foremost advocate of the written word, the most ardent supporter of literature, and the defender of identity and intellect, positioning Sharjah as a beacon of culture and a hub for creative minds. Today, we are not merely inaugurating a regional office; we are launching a vibrant cultural center that is infused with a forward-looking vision and a message that aspires to define the future.”

He continued by affirming that this center will, with God’s will, serve as a guiding light, providing solutions to decision-makers and cultural leaders and acting as an innovative advisor and an engaged contributor. This center will foster an environment conducive to stimulating thought and inspiring creativity. In this framework, Salem reiterated the organisation’s steadfast commitment to leveraging knowledge to serve humanity, enhancing education and scientific research, embracing digital culture, and promoting sustainable development.

The Regional Director of ICESCO in Sharjah highlighted the significance of partnerships and collaborative initiatives, stating, “We firmly believe that our mission can only be achieved through concerted efforts and authentic partnerships with local and regional institutions and organisations. This collaboration will enable us to serve as a bridge between East and West, facilitating the exchange of ideas and creativity, and functioning as a platform that embodies the values of moderation upheld by the benevolent message of Islam.”

In concluding his remarks, Salem expressed heartfelt gratitude to the supporting government entities for their contributions to the establishment and implementation of this project. He also extended his sincere appreciation to Dr Salim bin Mohammed Al Malik, Director General of ICESCO, for his unwavering support and diligent efforts.

Dr Salim bin Mohammed Al Malik, the Director-General of ICESCO, delivered an address commending the Emirate of Sharjah and its Ruler for their commitment to supporting cultural and scientific institutions. He emphasised that the establishment of ICESCO's regional office in Sharjah serves as a testament to the Ruler of Sharjah's visionary approach to cultivating a vibrant cultural landscape rich in knowledge and creativity. Dr Al Malik noted that Sharjah, under its esteemed leadership, has consistently recognised that true investment lies in human capital, asserting that nurturing intellect is the most effective means of shaping the future. He articulated that this new institution continues the Emirate's legacy of intellectual contribution, positioning itself as a hub for thought, research, and innovation, while simultaneously enhancing the presence of culture in both regional and international contexts.

In his address, Dr Al Malik announced the awarding of the title "Guardian of Knowledge" to the Ruler of Sharjah, in acknowledgement of his decades-long dedication to the advancement of knowledge, creativity, and support for innovators and intellectuals. This honor recognises the Ruler of Sharjah's steadfast commitment to the promotion of culture, the support of scientific endeavors, the nurturing of literature and the arts, and the reinforcement of values such as identity, openness, and wisdom. Additionally, the Director-General introduced a new accolade, the "ICESCO-Sultan Al Qasimi Award for Cultural Excellence," designed to encourage creativity and further mark the collaborative achievements between Sharjah and ICESCO. He also discussed the objectives of the new headquarters, which will serve as a platform for enhancing cultural dialogue, facilitating programs and initiatives aimed at serving humanity, celebrating language, ideas, and the visual arts, and affirming Sharjah's status as a beacon of knowledge and cultural influence.

The Ruler of Sharjah and the attendees were presented with two videos during the event. The first video detailed the various construction phases of the project, its components, and the facilities available to visitors. It also underscored the services provided by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), emphasising its commitment to preserving Islamic cultural heritage, advancing education and science, and fostering cultural creativity.

The second video introduced ICESCO, highlighting its pivotal role as a leading international organisation dedicated to enhancing cooperation and cultivating partnerships among Islamic nations. This is achieved through innovative programs aimed at serving communities and promoting progress. The video elaborated on the organisation's strategies for executing numerous heritage initiatives, including collaboration with local authorities in member states to document both tangible and intangible heritage, restore archaeological sites, implement educational programs, launch online learning platforms in partnership with universities within the member states, and organise cultural events, including participation in exhibitions dedicated to reviving the heritage of member states.

During the ceremony, the Ruler of Sharjah honored the partners and supporters by presenting them with commemorative shields and participating in group photographs. Additionally, the Ruler of Sharjah received a distinguished gift from ICESCO: a certificate entitled "Guardian of Knowledge," along with an artistic piece crafted by skilled artisans. This piece, originating from the Moroccan city of Fez, is composed of traditional copper and symbolises Arab identity, featuring a verse from Ahmed Shawqi, known as the Prince of Poets: "Nations endure as long as their morals remain; if their morals are lost, they too will perish."

On the sidelines of the opening, the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the Emirates Researchers Platform, which employs artificial intelligence to predict significant topics for future attention. This platform informs various studies within the member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), monitors trending scientific research topics at the national level, and ranks Islamic countries based on the volume of research papers produced.

Moreover, the Ruler of Sharjah received the inaugural issue of the International Journal of Islamic Studies, a peer-reviewed academic publication issued by the Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, specialising in Islamic cultural studies and published in both Arabic and English.

The opening ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of Digital Sharjah, Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Government Relations, along with numerous senior officials and representatives from member states of the ICESCO organisation.