DEWA’s Sustainability and Innovation Centre adds hydrogen, solar architecture training to its sustainability curriculum

DUBAI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sustainability and Innovation Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is expanding its professional development offerings with the launch of two new certification programmes in sustainability and clean energy.

The programmes are Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) and Solar Architecture, developed in collaboration with the International Energy Agency and the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland, and Hydrogen Energy Professional, organised in conjunction with TÜV Rheinland Academy. Complementing these additions is the Sustainability Manager programme, which returns for its fourth cycle.

The programmes are designed to hone the skills and knowledge of specialists and interested participants in key sustainability fields. Upon completing the training and evaluation, participants will receive accredited professional certificates. To date, the centre has delivered 15 professional training courses, graduating 294 participants.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “The Sustainability and Innovation Centre plays a vital role in enhancing the UAE energy sector’s readiness for the future through its exhibitions, training programmes and interactive competitions. In collaboration with strategic partners – including universities, academic institutions and start-ups – the centre showcases the latest innovations in clean and renewable energy while offering scientific and professional development opportunities. These efforts directly support DEWA’s commitment to the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. The centre is committed to broadening participation in climate action and accelerating the energy transition through innovative solutions. It also attaches great importance to nurturing national talent and equipping Emirati professionals to lead the path of sustainable development and realise our ambitious climate goals."

Scheduled from 2nd to 4th February 2026, the training course will give participants a comprehensive understanding of solar architecture, along with practical insights into its application across various sectors.

Participants will explore how photovoltaic (PV) technology can be integrated into building materials, focusing on BIPV. The course covers various BIPV application categories and alternatives for building envelopes, offering foundational PV knowledge tailored for building professionals. It also introduces BIPV analysis using tools based on Building Information Modelling (BIM) such as BIMsolar, delves into envelope engineering, addresses fire safety considerations for PV in buildings and evaluates the cost competitiveness of BIPV solutions.

The programme, which runs from 17th to 19th November 2025, aims to provide participants with a thorough understanding of the physical and chemical properties of hydrogen, particularly safe handling and storage methods, and legal regulations.

Set to hold from 8th to 12th December 2025, the programme is expected to equip participants with environmental, social and governance skills, and foster effective sustainability management practices across various fields.