Sharjah Chamber hosts World Quality Day Forum

SHARJAH, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with SCCI Youth Council, has organised the World Quality Day Forum to explore strategies for integrating artificial intelligence into quality management systems.

Held under the theme Quality’s Future in AI Era, the event examined opportunities and challenges related to AI and highlighted the need to build workforce skills to keep pace with technological change.

The forum, held at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters, was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, Samira Mohammed, Director-General of Dubai Quality Group, and Brigadier Dr Tariq Jassim Al Midfa, Deputy Director-General of the General Department of Community Protection and Safety at Sharjah Police General Command. Senior officials, corporate leaders and quality specialists from government and private institutions also took part.

The event served as a platform for discussing the latest developments in quality management and the role of AI in enhancing institutional performance, innovation and competitiveness. Participants addressed how organisations can transition to data-driven, predictive and AI-enabled models that reinforce institutional agility.

In his opening remarks, Al Awadi said marking World Quality Day reflects the Chamber’s commitment to promoting a culture of excellence and innovation. He highlighted initiatives such as the Strategic Business Leadership Programme and the Sharjah Excellence Award, which this year adopted a fourth-generation evaluation framework aligned with international best practice.

Maryam Ahmed Al Ali, Director of the Strategy and Institutional Leadership Department, said AI has become a central driver of quality management and performance development. She noted that the Chamber’s strategy integrates digital transformation to support predictive analytics and agile decision-making across its operations and subsidiaries.

The forum’s programme included a keynote by Samira Mohammed on global quality best practice and a guest address by Brigadier Dr Tariq Al Midfa on integrating quality standards within the public sector. A visual presentation, Quality and AI, showcased the growing synergy between artificial intelligence and quality frameworks.

A flagship panel, The Future of Smart Quality: How AI Will Redefine Global Standards, was chaired by Aisha Saleh, Head of Festivals and Shows at SCCI and Chairwoman of SCCI Youth Council. It featured specialists including Murtadha Al Zubaidi of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Mona Al Ghawi of the Sharjah Media Council, and Mohammed Abou Hassna, General Manager of PDCA Group.

The forum concluded with a call to leverage high-level platforms for knowledge exchange and collaboration, reinforcing the UAE’s regional leadership in quality and innovation. Participants affirmed the importance of such gatherings in supporting Sharjah’s drive toward a competitive, sustainable and technologically advanced business ecosystem.