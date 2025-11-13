Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed visits Emirates NBD

DUBAI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today visited the Emirates NBD headquarters at Dubai CommerCity.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group, and Shayne Nelson, Group Chief Executive Officer, received H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid on arrival.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid met with members of the Emirates NBD Group Executive Committee and received a series of briefings on the Group’s strategy, key business lines, international operations, and the services of Emirates Islamic, the Shariah-compliant banking arm of the Group. He was also updated on the Group’s people strategy.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid was also briefed on the scale of the Group’s operations, supported by more than 30,000 employees representing 90 nationalities, a talent base that underpins its ability to deliver innovative, integrated financial solutions across diverse markets.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid met with members of the Emirates NBD Group Youth Council, which reflects the leadership commitment to empowering the country’s youth and providing them with the tools and opportunities needed to drive innovation and creativity.

He was briefed on the Council’s objectives and its vision for enabling youth to support Dubai and the UAE’s growing stature as one of the world’s top financial centres.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid expressed his appreciation for the Emirates NBD Group’s services, commending its strong legacy and its continued impact on the region’s financial landscape, starting from the 1960s. Today, the Group is one of the leading banking institutions in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT), recognised for driving innovation in financial services and supporting economic development.