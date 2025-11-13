Presight revenues surge 48.8% to AED1.74 billion in 9M'2025

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Presight AI Holding PLC today announced revenues of AED1.74 billion for the first nine months of 2025, marking a 48.8 percent year-on-year increase.

Organic revenues grew by 25.1 percent, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 40.3 percent to AED377.4 million.

Net profit increased by 12.1 percent to AED320 million, driven by strong organic growth and the full nine-month contribution from AIQ, Presight’s subsidiary.

For the third quarter of 2025, Presight recorded revenues of AED652.9 million, up 15.3 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

EBITDA increased by 14.4 percent to AED131.8 million, while net profit reached AED110.3 million, reflecting a 1.1 percent increase after accounting for the UAE’s 15 percent corporate tax rate and absorbing a 6-percentage-point impact.

International markets were a major growth driver, contributing 46 percent of total revenue in Q3 2025, up from 14.3 percent during the same period last year. This growth was supported by multi-year deployment contracts in Angola, Kazakhstan and Jordan.

AIQ continued to deliver strong momentum, contributing AED155.7 million in group revenue and AED24 million in EBITDA. The company further strengthened its position in the energy sector through its ENERGYai platform — the world’s first fully autonomous AI platform dedicated to oil and gas companies.

Order intake for the quarter reached AED684.7 million, maintaining total backlog at AED3.7 billion as of 30th September 2025. This is consistent with H1 levels despite strong revenue conversion.

To date, Presight has secured AED2.44 billion in new orders and ended the quarter with AED1.88 billion in cash and no debt, maintaining a strong balance sheet to support growth and innovation.