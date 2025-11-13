Sharjah Broadcasting Authority participates in tech exhibition in London

LONDON, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) took part in the “Event Tech Live – London 2025” exhibition, held from 12th to 13th November at ExCeL London in the UK capital.

The event gathered over 100 global institutions from 80 countries, specialising in technology, media and event management. It is considered one of the most prominent international exhibitions focused on broadcasting, production, digital marketing and artificial intelligence in the media and events industry.

During the exhibition, the SBA delegation met with several international organisations and specialised companies to discuss opportunities for cooperation and the exchange of expertise in modern technologies for organising and managing both local and international events.

The delegation also explored digital solutions designed to enhance planning efficiency, implementation and field production for major events.

The exhibition serves as a premier global platform that brings together innovation and creativity, showcasing the latest technical solutions that support efficient event management, improved audience experience and integrated media production.

The event features more than 100 panel discussions and workshops led by distinguished speakers and international experts in technology, artificial intelligence, digital analytics and extended-reality applications in media and mass communication.

The Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation included; Mohammed Ahmed Yousef, Director of Marketing and Government Communications; Dr Alia Hamed Al Yamahi, Head of the Events Department; Aisha Mohammed Shahdad, Director of Support Services at Al Sharqiya TV; Saeed Mohammed Al Teneiji, Director of Support Services at Al Wusta TV.