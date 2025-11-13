Emirates Drug Establishment launches first customer council

DUBAI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has organised its first Customer Council, targeting the medical warehouse sector, as part of its efforts to strengthen dialogue with stakeholders and gather their perspectives on how to develop the UAE’s pharmaceutical ecosystem.

The initiative aligns with the government’s vision of building a world-class healthcare system that ensures pharmaceutical security while promoting innovation and sustainability in services and enhancing the quality of life for the public.

The council session was attended by Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, and Mohamed Bin Taliah Chief of Government Services of the United Arab Emirates Government, along with senior officials, department directors, and representatives from the country’s medical warehouse sector.

The council explored ways to strengthen institutional collaboration by engaging stakeholders in shaping the future direction of the national pharmaceutical system.

Participants also discussed strategies to enhance service quality and operational efficiency in the medical warehouse sector while identifying challenges and opportunities to improve the business environment.

They also reviewed laws and regulatory frameworks governing the sector to ensure they align with practical needs, support sustainable growth, and strike a balance between regulatory compliance and business flexibility.

The discussions shed light on the importance of strengthening coordination between the Establishment and its partners as well as developing practical mechanisms to ensure efficiency, speed, and streamlined procedures.

Participants also discussed how to enhance institutional performance and contribute to the UAE’s vision of delivering proactive, high-quality government services aligned with the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

This vision aims to build an innovative and sustainable healthcare system while enhancing the pharmaceutical sector's competitiveness, strengthening governance frameworks, and ensuring compliance with national regulations and standards.

The Customer Council demonstrates EDE's commitment to transparency and institutional collaboration, and to innovating solutions that seek to simplify procedures, accelerate service delivery, enhance customer experience, and ensure customer satisfaction.

The initiative also aligns with the Establishment's vision of building a technology-driven medical sciences sector that strengthens pharmaceutical security while advancing its mission to enhance the safety and efficacy of medical products and accelerate access to innovative treatments.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said, "The First Customer Council provides a significant opportunity for meaningful dialogue with our partners in the medical warehouse sector. This initiative demonstrates our institutional commitment to engaging stakeholders in development and innovation, fostering a collaborative culture that enhances service quality and expands developmental impact."

Dr. Al Kaabi emphasised that the council embodies the leadership's vision of placing institutions at the heart of government work, reinforcing principles of flexibility and efficiency to accelerate services and enhance customer satisfaction.

"Developing our pharmaceutical system requires effective dialogue with our partners, who are fundamental to this sector's sustainability," Dr. Al Kaabi added. "They play a pivotal role in achieving integration between production, distribution, and regulation, supporting our goal of building a comprehensive pharmaceutical system that meets community needs and ensures national pharmaceutical security."

She concluded, "This initiative strengthens the UAE's position as a regional hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply. We will continue engaging transparently with stakeholders to understand their challenges and collaborate on innovative, practical solutions that improve customer experience, enhance satisfaction, and strengthen confidence in the national pharmaceutical system."