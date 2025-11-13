UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team adds 3 more medals at Youth World Championships in Thailand

BANGKOK, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE women’s under-21 jiu-jitsu national team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, continued its strong run at the 2025 World Championships (U16, U18, U21) in Bangkok, Thailand, adding three more medals to the country’s growing tally.

The team secured one gold, one silver and one bronze on Thursday, pushing the UAE’s total in the category to 10 medals, including three gold, four silver and three bronze.

Alanood Alharbi struck gold in the 48kg division with a confident, dominant showing. Aysha Alshamsi earned silver in the 45kg category after a solid run, while Mariam Al Ali claimed bronze in the same category following a series of competitive bouts against international opponents.

Alanood Alharbi said, “Winning today means a lot to me. It came after a long time of hard work and the constant support of my family, who always motivate me. Jiu-jitsu is now part of my daily life, and the school jiu-jitsu programme played a major role in developing my skills and building my confidence. I’m proud to represent the UAE, and this is just the start. I want to achieve even more.”

The 2025 World Jiu-Jitsu Cup - U14 kicks off on Friday with a one-day schedule, bringing together rising talents from multiple countries. The UAE will field a 17-athlete squad aiming to deliver strong performances and continue raising the national flag on the podium. The team heads into the event with confidence and high expectations.