SEDD organises Future Economy Forum

SHARJAH, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Economic Development Department organised the Future Economy Forum at Sharjah Classic Cars Museum in cooperation with the UAE’s National Artificial Intelligence Programme, Sharjah City Municipality, Sharjah Foundation for Supporting Entrepreneurship (Ruwad), and several private-sector entities, under the title “Maintaining and repairing vehicles using AI”.

The meeting highlighted the latest artificial intelligence innovations that enhance service efficiency and improve work quality in this vital sector, as part of efforts to stimulate entrepreneurship in the emirate, support and empower SMEs, and create new investment opportunities for the next generation by introducing them to priority growth sectors.

The forum drew wide participation from government representatives, the private sector, young entrepreneurs, and students from universities and technical institutes. Discussions focused on integrating smart technologies into economic and professional activities, and on the role of AI in advancing vehicle-maintenance workshops and creating new opportunities within the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The programme featured presentations from participating entities, a success story from a young Emirati entrepreneur in smart car workshops, and interactive platforms from SEDD, Sharjah Classic Cars Museum and Emirates Development Bank, along with exhibition stands showcasing youth projects in technology and digital maintenance.

Ahmed Saif bin Saed Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the Commercial Affairs Department at SEDD, said the forum served as an interactive platform bringing together experts, investors and support entities to explore smart-transformation opportunities in the vehicle-maintenance sector and review key services and solutions offered by government and private organisations to support start-ups.

He noted that organising the forum aligns with the department’s direction to advance the transition towards a smart economy and enable youth to adopt future technologies. This, he added, supports the vision of the wise leadership to build a knowledge-based economy rooted in innovation, create new business opportunities by linking youth to smart vehicle-maintenance services, and develop the smart workshop system through private-sector involvement in providing solutions. It also strengthens the applied skills of technology and university students through participation in workshops, highlights inspiring success stories in the sector, connects youth and investors with available smart-maintenance opportunities, and showcases Emirati success stories that demonstrate the ability of national talent to innovate and lead in technical fields. These initiatives, he said, pave the way for a new generation of entrepreneurs to benefit from advanced technologies in developing their projects and reaffirm Sharjah’s position as an incubator for future-oriented ideas.

At the conclusion of the forum, participants expressed appreciation for their role in supporting the event’s objectives to empower youth, advance the smart-economy ecosystem, and harness artificial intelligence to develop professional and technical activities.