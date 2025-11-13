Multiply Group launches 'Innovation Labs' as new engine of digital growth & AI-driven value creation

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Multiply Group announced today the launch of its Innovation Labs, which will serve as a new engine of digital growth and AI-driven value creation for the Group.

Multiply Group’s Innovation Labs have been established to support AI activities including data science, model engineering, and platform enablement. Similarly, it is expected that the Labs will support digital growth, innovation, and new revenue streams for the Group and its portfolio companies.

At launch, Multiply Group is welcoming world-class technology partners who will play a role in the development of the Labs, which will be powered by Aleria, whose agentic AI platform unifies and accelerates AI adoption across Multiply Group’s portfolio, providing a scalable foundation for enterprise-grade automation, decision-making, and innovation. Through Aleria, Multiply Group gains priority access to NVIDIA’s world-leading GPUs, AI frameworks, and ecosystem, enabling portfolio companies to design, train, and deploy high-performance AI solutions faster, more efficiently, and at scale.

As part of its operational mandate, the Labs will systematically identify, prioritise, and scale innovations that deliver EBITDA uplift and competitive advantage across the industries in which it operates. The aim here is to position Multiply Group at the forefront of AI-driven investment and transformation, operationalising advanced technologies to accelerate growth, as well as improving efficiency.

At the heart of the Labs sits PIVOT, Multiply Group’s proprietary Predictive Investment Validation & Opportunity Tool. An AI-driven investment and portfolio management platform that integrates real-time data, predictive analytics, and end-to-end lifecycle intelligence from deal origination to exit.

Samia Bouazza, CEO of Multiply Group, said: “The launch of Multiply Group’s Innovation Labs is a transformative step that will unite as well as advance our ambitious AI-led growth journey through powerful AI models and platforms. By working collaboratively with world-class partners, we can accelerate perception and decision making across our operations. By setting these new benchmarks, we’re able to usher in an exciting new phase of intelligent investing, portfolio management, and AI-driven value creation.”

Eric Leandri, CEO of Aleria, said: “We’re excited to be a part of the launch and for the opportunity to deploy Aleria’s AI platform in ways that will help to uncover new areas of possibility for Multiply Group. At Aleria we recognise that the UAE stands at the very forefront of AI proliferation, and as such our solutions are primed to help the nation’s pioneering businesses embark on digital and AI-driven value creation.”

The innovation Labs will also forge strategic partnerships with leading technology players across every layer of the AI tech stack, ensuring end-to-end value creation from data and compute infrastructure to applied AI and business outcomes.

“We are excited to support Multiply Group’s Innovation Lab and their AI projects” said Serge Lemonde, NVIDIA Senior Director (Inception). “Through our program, researchers and scientists will have access to a wide set of benefits to accelerate their development, their time-to-market and improve their ROI.”

At present, Multiply Group has already activated more than 40 AI initiatives across its portfolio; a demonstration of both the momentum already achieved and the opportunity to capture exponential value in the short to medium term.