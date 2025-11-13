Sharjah launches Human Development Forum on 19 November

SHARJAH, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and NAMA Women Advancement (NAMA) has announced the launch of the Sharjah Human Development Forum (SHDF), an international annual event dedicated to advancing people-centred development and fostering dialogue on the social and cultural dimensions of progress.

The inaugural edition will take place on November 19, 2025, at the University of Sharjah, organised in collaboration with the university. The event will bring together prominent community and sector leaders, experts, decision-makers, and pioneers of impactful development initiatives from across the local and regional landscape.

This year’s theme, “Humanity and Heritage in Palestine,” will focus on the enduring strength of Palestinian identity, culture, and heritage, while addressing ongoing humanitarian challenges and threats to cultural preservation. The forum will explore how education, cultural continuity, and community resilience serve as foundations for sustainable development, and how humanitarian work must safeguard both human life and cultural identity.

The initiative reflects Sharjah’s long-standing belief that true development begins with people – with their capacity to learn, adapt, and contribute meaningfully to their societies. It continues the emirate’s strategic humanitarian vision inspired by H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, who have consistently prioritised human dignity, education, and knowledge as the cornerstones of progress.

At the heart of this year’s programme is a high-level moderated panel discussion exploring the preservation of Palestinian identity, culture, and heritage amid the current humanitarian context. The session will examine both the practical and symbolic challenges of protecting art, heritage, and collective memory under pressure, while identifying how international dialogue and cooperation, research, and philanthropy can support the continuity of cultural identity.

Moderated by Badr Jafar, UAE Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy, the session will feature Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah, a world-renowned Palestinian surgeon known for his humanitarian medical work in conflict zones; Architect Shatha Safi, Director of RIWAQ Center for Architectural Conservation in Palestine, will share insights from the organisation’s three-decade mission to restore and protect Palestinian heritage and discuss how architecture and cultural preservation strengthen identity and community resilience; and Dr Reem El Mutwalli, Founder of The Zay Initiative, who will discuss how cultural research, digitisation, and education can protect Palestinian identity and heritage for future generations.

The Forum agenda will be hosted by Palestinian journalist Mayssoun Azzam, who will lead the discussion through both intellectual and human perspectives.

Mariam Mohammed Al Hammadi, Director-General of NAMA and Board Member of TBHF, said: “Investing in thought and knowledge is the true beginning of sustainable development. This forum reflects Sharjah’s commitment to placing people at the centre of progress and empowering them to be active participants in shaping their futures. This vision, established by our leadership, continues to inspire initiatives that connect thought with meaningful action.”

She added: “Our collaboration with TBHF seeks to strengthen the role of local institutions and support women and youth in Palestine as drivers of knowledge and innovation. Empowering people through education and meaningful work remains the most valuable investment any society can make toward long-term resilience and progress.”

Alya Obaid Al Al Musaiebi , Director of TBHF, said: “Genuine humanitarian work begins with empowering people within their communities. At a time when Palestine faces immense humanitarian and cultural challenges, there is a pressing need for initiatives that connect humanitarian response to dignity, knowledge, and continuity. The Sharjah Human Development Forum provides space for experts, academics, and practitioners to share practical solutions and strengthen the human dimension of development.”