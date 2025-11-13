AFC Qualifier for FIFA World Cup: UAE 1-1 Iraq

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- A powerful header from Luan Pereira brought the United Arab Emirates level and kept qualification hopes alive heading into the second leg of the fifth-round AFC qualifier for the FIFA World Cup 26™.

A vibrant home crowd at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium here was stunned in the early stages when Akam Hashim met a deep free-kick and volleyed the ball back across goal for Ali Al-Hammadi, who finished confidently from close range.

The UAE responded swiftly, equalising eight minutes later. A well-constructed passing sequence released Abdalla Ramadan on the right flank, and his precise delivery into the penalty area was met by Pereira, who rose sharply to direct a firm header into the bottom corner.

Iraq regained control for periods of the half but were repeatedly denied by goalkeeper Khalid Eisa. He produced an outstanding left-handed save to thwart Al-Hamadi in a one-on-one situation before tipping over a powerful header from Mohanad Ali.

Eisa remained decisive after the restart, diving to his right to push away a curling effort from Marko Farji.

The UAE grew stronger in the latter stages and came close to securing victory in stoppage time when substitute Caio turned in a free-kick at the far post. The effort was quickly ruled out for offside.

Attention now shifts to the second leg on Tuesday in Basra, where the winner will advance to the FIFA Play-Off Tournament.