Sultan bin Ahmed attends 'Asmar Podcast' literary session

SHARJAH, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the "Asmar Podcast" literary event this evening, Thursday, as part of the activities associated with the Sharjah International Book Fair held at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The event featured podcast host Dr Faisal Al Shahrani, alongside poets Abdullah Al Anzi and Hosni Malek, who engaged in a comprehensive discussion on various topics pertaining to Arabic poetry. They explored its applications, significant impact on Arab culture, its media role, and its enduring connection to Arab society.

The discourse encompassed the artistic expression and craftsmanship of Arab poets, delving into the depths of Arabic poetry through examinations of celebrated figures such as Al-Mutanabbi, Abu Firas Al Hamdani, Abu Tammam, Al Bardouni, and Ahmed Shawqi, among others from different historical periods. The themes of the poetry ranged widely and included love, romance, elegy, descriptions of animals such as the lion and the dove, warfare, valor, satire, wisdom, and the juxtaposition of joy and sorrow within Arabic poetry. The speakers provided diverse examples from a multitude of poets across various epochs.

Additionally, the speakers highlighted the dexterity of Arab poets in utilizing elevated language, exemplified by their capacity to intertwine complete names or fuse contrasting themes—such as romantic poetry with depictions of battle or mortality—without compromising rhythm or meaning. They also shared anecdotes from the lives of numerous poets that inspired their renowned works. Furthermore, the discussion included comparisons of distinguished Arabic poems addressing common themes, underscoring the distinct styles of each poet, particularly in their portrayal of human emotions such as grief, self-pity, and admiration.

At the outset of the gathering, Abdullah Al Anzi recited a poem that articulated his affection and appreciation for Sharjah, recognizing it as a pivotal center of thought and knowledge for thinkers, poets, and intellectuals, owing to its ongoing literary initiatives and activities.