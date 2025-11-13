7th Abu Dhabi International Boat Show to take place on November 20-23

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the seventh edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show will take place at ADNEC Marina Hall from November 20-23, 2025.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, the 2025 edition will feature an expanded programme and new features, offering four days of family-friendly entertainment and immersive experiences that celebrate marine culture and innovation. The event, which runs from 2pm-10pm each day, continues to spotlight the finest products and services across the marine sector, from luxury boats and yachts to the latest advancements in maritime technology.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “Abu Dhabi International Boat Show serves as a global platform that brings together marine enthusiasts from around the world, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading maritime hub. At ADNEC Group, we are committed to excellence in event planning and delivery, and this show reflects our dedication to creating a world-class marine showcase that blends innovation with unique visitor experiences. It reaffirms ADNEC Group’s standing as a premier destination for hosting major international marine events.”

Drawing a wide spectrum of visitors, including marine enthusiasts, boat owners, families, and fishing and water sports enthusiasts, the boat show is a dynamic hub for discovery, recreation, and industry networking. Its strategic location in Abu Dhabi enhances its appeal to both regional and international audiences.

A major new addition in 2025 is the launch of the Charter Show, a premier platform dedicated to showcasing superyachts and top-tier industry services. It will feature a bespoke hospitality lounge, providing a refined setting for networking and building connections among superyacht brokers, charter firms, and marine professionals.

With the UAE at the forefront of marine innovation and luxury, the event presents a strategic opportunity to access new markets, build partnerships, and connect with a highly engaged audience. The 2024 edition welcomed more than 43,000 visitors, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a regional hub for the maritime industry.

Showcasing state-of-the-art yachts, breakthrough marine technologies, and the latest water sports equipment, the boat show provides unparalleled access to a thriving market of buyers and enthusiasts. Whether launching new products, expanding brand presence, or forging new business relationships, exhibitors can take advantage of this global platform to maximise their impact.