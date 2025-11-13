Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkmenistan’s Deputy PM & FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone call today with Rashid Meredov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, during which they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across all fields.

The two top diplomats also reviewed joint efforts to deepen cooperation in support of their development plans and to further promote the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed, during the call, the UAE’s keenness to build advanced and prosperous cooperative relations with Turkmenistan across various sectors.