4th Maritime Heritage Festival opens on Abu Dhabi Corniche tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Maritime Heritage Festival returns tomorrow for its fourth edition on Abu Dhabi Corniche, celebrating Emirati coastal culture and traditions.

Running for 10 days from 14 – 23 November 2025, Abu Dhabi Beach - East Corniche will transform into a new vibrant space, inviting visitors of all ages to explore Abu Dhabi’s rich maritime legacy.

This year, the festival embraces the theme ‘Community’, aligning with the UAE’s Year of Community. The theme celebrates Emirati values through cultural expression and reinforcing the UAE’s national identity.

This year's edition of the Maritime Heritage Festival will actively engage the wider community in preserving living heritage through interactive programmes, while also championing local artisans and heritage practitioners. This focus further strengthens a sense of national pride and promotes cultural preservation.

The festival welcomes visitors daily from 4-11 pm throughout the week, and from Friday to Sunday until midnight. It offers a comprehensive ten-day maritime heritage experience that revives the UAE’s rich seafaring past, celebrating the enduring spirit of authenticity that remains deeply rooted in the Emirati community.