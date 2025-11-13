Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd GCC Interior Ministers’ Meeting

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, led the UAE delegation to the 42nd meeting of the GCC Interior Ministers, held at Bayan Palace in the State of Kuwait. The meeting gathered the interior ministers and delegation heads from all GCC member states.

In his address, H.H. Sheikh Saif conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and extended the appreciation of the UAE government and people to the assembled ministers. He also expressed his sincere thanks to the State of Kuwait, its leadership, government, and people, for their warm welcome and generous hospitality. Furthermore, he commended the GCC Secretariat and its Secretary-General, Jassim Al Budaiwi, for their continued dedication to strengthening the joint GCC action framework.

H.H. Sheikh Saif said, "In an era marked by growing regional and international security challenges, there is an increasing need for deeper collaboration within an integrated and collective framework."

Such cooperation, he stressed, is essential to safeguard the security and stability of GCC societies and to preserve the progress and prosperity achieved by their peoples. From this standpoint, Sheikh Saif reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting all initiatives that enhance GCC unity and coordination across every field.

Expressing confidence in the strength of shared purpose, Sheikh Saif stated that joint Gulf efforts will, under the guidance of Their Majesties and Highnesses the GCC leaders, fulfill common aspirations and drive the region toward new horizons of sustained partnership and progress.

The ministers reviewed several key topics on their agenda related to advancing GCC security cooperation and integration, improving coordination mechanisms, and reinforcing security measures against organized crime and cybercrime. These discussions aimed to consolidate the collective security and stability of GCC states, serving the wellbeing of both citizens and residents alike.

The meeting also examined the use of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to boost security readiness, modernise field operations, and assess the latest developments in the regional security landscape.

Participants praised the concerted efforts to strengthen joint Gulf security cooperation and commended the active role of national agencies in addressing regional and global challenges. They underscored the need for continued collaboration and mutual support to safeguard developmental achievements and ensure lasting security and stability across the region.

Upon his arrival in Kuwait’s capital, H.H. Sheikh Saif was received by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait, along with several senior officials.