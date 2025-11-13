UAE wraps up successful participation at Defence & Security 2025 in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -The UAE Pavilion has successfully concluded its participation in the 12th edition of the Defence & Security Exhibition in Bangkok, Thailand, marking a strong presence at the event.

The final day of the event capped off four days of robust engagement and international collaboration, drawing significant attention from global industry leaders.

The pavilion attracted thousands of visitors, showcasing the UAE’s latest innovations in defence technology and reinforcing the nation’s position as a hub for innovation and strategic partnerships on the world stage.

Throughout the exhibition, the UAE Pavilion attracted a steady stream of international visitors including VIPs and delegations from Bahrain, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Singapore, Malaysia, Türkiye, France, Oman, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

Hundreds of other visitors attended the pavilion each day, reflecting its significance as a key centre point of the exhibition and drawing interest in the nation’s latest defence and security technologies.

In total, 148 meetings were held at the pavilion with participants discussing a range of topics, particularly focusing on the upcoming defence and security exhibitions to be hosted at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi next year. These include the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX), the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX), and the International Security and Resilience and International Defence Exhibition (ISNR), with global participants eager to engage with the UAE’s world-class defence ecosystem in the years ahead. Along with these, meetings were held over EDGE Group as well as the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX), both of which will take place in 2027.

The VIP Majlis hosted several high-level discussions with official defence sector leaders and industry stakeholders, further enhancing bilateral and multilateral ties. The pavilion served as a major and dynamic platform for showcasing the UAE’s leading defence and security companies, including EDGE Group, Calidus, BHE Land Systems, Bin Hilal and Al Jundi Journal. Over the course of the four days, the UAE Pavilion had a vibrant programme of meetings and presentations which enabled participants to explore the latest advancement in defence technology, promote new partnerships and strengthen international collaboration.

The number of visitors to the pavilion stood as a testament to the UAE’s enduring commitment to enhancing international cooperation and driving technological advancement across the world.