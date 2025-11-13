PureHealth signs partnership agreement with National Guard to strengthen emergency response systems

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- PureHealth has announced a strategic partnership with the National Guard, represented by the National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) to strengthen national emergency response systems and enhance coordination between rescue operations and healthcare providers.

The partnership aims to advance the UAE’s preparedness in critical response and life-saving operations through initiatives focused on emergency medical readiness, joint training programmes, technology integration and innovation in emergency healthcare delivery. It will connect air, land and sea rescue operations with hospital emergency networks – enabling faster, more efficient patient transfers and improved outcomes during critical incidents such as natural disasters, road accidents and large-scale emergencies, while reinforcing national resilience.

Brigadier Rashid Al Naqbi, Director General of the National Search and Rescue Centre, said: “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in strengthening the UAE’s national emergency response framework. It reflects our steadfast commitment to advancing search and rescue capabilities in line with the highest international standards. Through this partnership with PureHealth, we are working to achieve seamless integration between aerial, land, and maritime rescue operations and healthcare providers, ensuring rapid response and precise coordination to save lives. This collaboration aligns with the vision of our wise leadership to enhance the nation’s readiness and efficiency in emergency management, cementing the UAE’s position as a global model for integrated emergency response and the protection of lives.”

Rashed Saif Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer at PureHealth, said: “This partnership represents a shared commitment to enhancing national emergency preparedness and saving lives. By combining PureHealth’s advanced healthcare infrastructure with NSRC’s operational excellence, we aim to set new benchmarks for emergency medical readiness and response in the region. PureHealth is proud to support the UAE’s vision for a resilient, well-prepared nation through innovation and collaboration.”

This collaboration aligns with the We the UAE 2031 vision for a world-class, future-ready healthcare system centred on wellness, longevity and national wellbeing, underscoring PureHealth’s commitment to advancing the nation’s long-term strategy for resilience and community safety.

As the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, PureHealth continues to drive partnerships that enhance innovation, promote public safety and strengthen national preparedness – supporting its mission to ‘unlock time for humankind.’