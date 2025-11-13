EU launches antitrust probe into Google’s spam policy

BRUSSELS, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Alphabet’s Google faced a new EU antitrust investigation on Thursday over its spam policy, following complaints from publishers who say the company’s measures have reduced their revenues — placing the US tech giant at risk of another substantial fine.

Google introduced stricter enforcement last March to target companies manipulating its search algorithms to artificially boost rankings for third-party websites.

The European Commission said its monitoring suggests Google is lowering the ranking of news outlets and other publishers in search results when their websites feature content supplied by commercial partners.

It added that Google’s policy appears to directly affect a common and legitimate method used by publishers to monetise their websites and content.