Meraas awards AED440 million contract for City Walk Northlin

DUBAI, 13th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Meraas has awarded a new AED 440 million contract to GCC Contracting to lead the development of the City Walk Northline project. As part of the ongoing expansion of the vibrant City Walk neighbourhood, the Northline contract includes the construction of three premium residential buildings, with expected completion in Q3 2027.

GCC Contracting will oversee work on City Walk Northline 1, an eight-floor residence featuring 114 units ranging from one- to three-bed apartments, and City Walk Northline 2, which comprises two residential buildings of eight floors each, offering a total of 190 one- to three-bedroom units.

The City Walk Northline project development marks a major milestone in the continued expansion of City Walk, one of Dubai’s foremost lifestyle destinations, renowned for its blend of retail, leisure and residential offerings. The new project introduces a bold, contemporary aesthetic, complemented by innovative design and thoughtfully curated amenities.

Featuring private terraces, infinity-edge pools, state-of-the-art gyms and stylish communal spaces, the development will offer residents a uniquely peaceful urban retreat. Designed to provide high-quality living experiences, City Walk Northline's three buildings boast a sleek, minimalist exterior inspired by nearby landmarks, including The Green Planet, Central Park and City Walk's retail and leisure zones.

Bathed in natural light, each apartment interior reflects modern sophistication through refined materials, premium fixtures and timeless finishes, underscoring the project’s dedication to quality and contemporary living.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, stated: "City Walk Northline represents a significant milestone in the ongoing development of one of Dubai's most dynamic lifestyle destinations. The three residential buildings have been thoughtfully designed to embody the energy and style of this unique neighbourhood, while providing residents with the highest standards of contemporary design and aesthetics. Our partnership with GCC Contracting reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional homes that meet the aspirations of our residents and further enrich Dubai’s urban landscape.”

Bipin Chandran, Executive Director and CEO at GCC Contracting, said: "We are pleased to partner with Meraas as the construction partner for City Walk Northline. This project will further enhance Dubai’s residential landscape and reflects our shared commitment to delivering developments of exceptional quality. Operating at the forefront of the emirate's real estate sector, Meraas continues to demonstrate a bold vision and deep-rooted expertise that fuels this important engine of economic growth."

Located between Jumeirah Street and Sheikh Zayed Road, City Walk Northline is within easy reach of some of the city's most prominent landmarks and attractions, including Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Mall, Jumeirah Beach and more.