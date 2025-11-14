1 Billion Followers Summit, Google Gemini extend submissions for 'AI-Generated Film Award'

DUBAI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest global summit dedicated to the content creation economy and organised by the UAE Government Media Office, announced the extension of the submission period for the world’s largest AI-Generated Film Award until 5th December 2025.

The decision comes in response to unprecedented global engagement and overwhelming interest from creative content creators worldwide to participate in the US$1 million award, the largest of its kind, organised by The 1 Billion Followers Summit in partnership with Google Gemini.

The award generated record-breaking levels of interaction, as more than 16,380 submissions were received from around 73 countries.

Submissions included 5,952 entries from the Middle East, 3,777 from Asia, 3,455 from North Africa, 1,386 from Europe,1,024 from the US, and 790 entries from other regions, reflecting the wide global interest in the world’s largest award of its kind. More than 17.8 million people engaged with the award announcement.

The award aims to support and encourage the production of meaningful, purpose-driven films using various AI tools powered by Google Gemini, raising awareness of humanitarian messages and enhancing the creative capabilities and artistic vision of talented content creators worldwide.

Anthony Nakache, Managing Director for Google in the Middle East and North Africa, said, “At Google, we believe AI should amplify creativity and support storytellers in bringing their ideas to life. We are very happy with the number of entries, and we look forward to offering more creative storytellers from around the world the opportunity to submit their films with the extended submission deadline.”

Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Director of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said, “Extending the submission period until 5 December aligns with our vision at the 1 Billion Followers Summit to empower as many creative content creators as possible to participate. It reaffirms the UAE’s pioneering role in attracting creators and offering them a platform to share meaningful content that drives positive change in societies and inspires the new generation of followers across social media platforms.”

She added that the world’s largest award for AI-generated films will enrich the global media landscape, enabling anyone with a purposeful idea and creative story to share it with the world, giving them the opportunity to innovate and expand their reach.

To qualify for submission, at least 70 percent of the film must be produced using generative AI tools and models from Google — including Veo, Imagen, Flow, and others — as well as tools from other providers built on Google Gemini technology. Editing software may be used, but not for video generation.

Submitted films must be creative and realistic, and must address one of two main themes: Rewriting the Future - telling stories that explore the future through a positive lens, and The Secret Life of Everything, revealing untold stories about the unseen dimensions of everyday life.

Films must be 7 to 10 minutes long. Submissions can be made via the Summit website: https://www.1billionsummit.com/ai-film-award, and each submission must be under a single individual’s name.

The judging phase to select the top 10 finalists will run from 6th to 15th December, followed by public voting from 18th to 25th December to choose the top five films.

On 8th January 2026, the five finalists competing for the grand prize will be announced. Their films will be showcased during the 1 Billion Followers Summit on 10th January, with the $1 million grand prize winner revealed on 11th January 2026.

The fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 will be held in Dubai from 9th to 11th January 2026 across Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme “Content for Good”.

The Summit will feature more than 400 speakers whose combined followers exceed 3 billion across social media platforms. More than 30,000 attendees are expected, including over 15,000 content creators from more than 140 countries.