AVPN establishes its regional hub in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 14th November 2025 (WAM) -- AVPN, the largest network of social investors in Asia with over 700 members across 43 markets, has officially launched its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi, establishing the capital as the organisation’s main hub for West Asia (the Middle East).

The decision to base the regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in connecting the region's impact capital with urgent social and environmental challenges across Asia. It also seeks to enhance funding opportunities in areas such as climate resilience, gender equity, health systems, and youth empowerment. It also seeks to shape the future of social investment by upholding the values of generosity, collaboration, and growth, and leveraging innovation and modern technologies to advance the prosperity of Asian communities and nations.

Commenting on the launch, Achal Agarwal, Chair of the AVPN Board, said, “This launch represents more than geographic expansion – it’s a statement of intent. West Asia holds immense potential to shape the future of impact investment across Asia, with its unique blend of deep-rooted giving traditions and a new generation of socially conscious investors.

"By establishing a permanent presence in the UAE, AVPN is strengthening the bridge between purpose and capital, and ensuring that the region’s philanthropic heritage and innovation-led mindset plays a central role in advancing sustainable growth for the entire continent.”

Naina Subberwal Batra, Chief Executive Officer at AVPN, stated, "The launch of our West Asia hub marks an exciting new chapter in AVPN's mission to mobilise capital across all of Asia. West Asia's values-driven approach to giving, combined with the region's strategic position connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa, creates unprecedented opportunities for collaboration. We're here to build bridges, connecting West Asian investors with proven impact opportunities and facilitating partnerships that drive real change."