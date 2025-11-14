Ahmed bin Hamdan crowns champions at People of Determination Marine Sports Festival

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi witnessed a remarkable sporting day for People of Determination on Thursday, as Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Sailing and Modern Rowing Federation, crowned the winners of the People of Determination Marine Sports Festival.

The event was organised by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club in cooperation with Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, and supported by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The festival featured competitions in sailing and kayak rowing, with wide participation from athletes of determination who delivered impressive performances showcasing their skill, determination, and strong will to excel. More than 50 competitors took part in the event.

The awarding ceremony was attended by Ahmed Salem Al Shamsi, Director of Abu Dhabi Club for People of Determination; Rashid Al Falahi, Director of Support Services at Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club; and Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director of Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy.

Al Suwaidi affirmed that organising the festival reflects the UAE’s strong commitment to supporting People of Determination and providing an inclusive sports environment that enables them to showcase their talents across various marine disciplines.

He said that the festival forms part of a series of initiatives aimed at supporting marine activities for People of Determination, and offering specialized sports programs that help develop their skills and encourage their creativity in marine sports.

The participants expressed their happiness at taking part, emphasising that such initiatives offer an important platform for developing their abilities and strengthening their presence in the sporting arena.