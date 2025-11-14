DP World, MIT RAISE bring world’s leading AI minds to Dubai

DUBAI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- DP World, in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Responsible AI for Social Empowerment and Education (RAISE) initiative, will host the Day of AI Global Summit in Dubai, bringing together global leaders, educators and policymakers to explore how artificial intelligence can advance education and economic growth.

The Summit, taking place at Expo City Dubai from 18th-19th November, will mark the first international edition of MIT RAISE’s Day of AI programme, which aims to equip teachers and students worldwide with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-enabled future.

The MIT RAISE initiative, supported by a multi-million-dollar investment from DP World, seeks to make 250,000 teachers and 6 million students around the world AI-literate within the next 12 months.

The two-day Summit will feature keynote addresses, ministerial roundtables and interactive sessions led by experts from MIT, the World Bank and education ministries across Africa, Asia and Europe.

Professor Cynthia Breazeal, Director of MIT RAISE and one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, and Professor Eric Klopfer, Director of the Scheller Teacher Education Programme and The Education Arcade at MIT, will deliver keynote sessions exploring how artificial intelligence can be applied responsibly to advance learning outcomes and economic opportunity.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO, said, “Education and innovation are true engines of progress. By partnering with MIT RAISE to bring the Day of AI Global Summit to Dubai, we are investing not only in technology, but in people. We are ensuring that students and teachers everywhere have the tools to thrive in the age of artificial intelligence.

"The UAE has long championed technology as a force for good, and this partnership reflects our shared commitment to shaping a smarter, more inclusive future for the world.”

The Summit will explore key themes including AI literacy, policy design, teacher training and curriculum adaptation, as well as the global impact of AI on education systems and future-ready skills. Sessions will demonstrate how technology can empower both teachers and students.

The event will see the World Bank share perspectives on advancing inclusive AI in education and economic development, alongside ministers from the UAE, Rwanda, Latvia, Colombia, Kazakhstan and other nations who will outline national strategies to accelerate the responsible adoption of AI in learning.

The Day of AI Global Summit builds on DP World’s broader commitment to innovation and education.

Last year, DP World launched the Global Education Platform, part of a $35 million investment to reach 1.5 million students worldwide by 2030.

The platform offers more than 15 free digital resources and e-learning courses focused on STEM, green skills, logistics and industry-recognized certifications, helping young people develop the skills needed to thrive in future industries. Together, these initiatives reflect DP World’s vision to use technology and learning to create opportunities for the next generation.