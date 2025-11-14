Abu Dhabi highlights early childhood with week of play, learning, community engagement starting Monday

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025 begins on Monday, bringing together families, partners, and communities across the Emirate to celebrate and support young children, under the theme “Together We Can Make Abu Dhabi a Family-friendly Emirate.”

Anchored in the Year of Community and organized by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, in collaboration with more than 65 partners, this year’s edition will run from 17 to 23 November across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

The Week will feature more than 300 community activations, designed by the partners, highlighting the importance of early childhood and inviting families and community members to take part in a vibrant program of play, learning, and discovery through fun, interactive, and enriching experiences.

Partners include ADNOC as the Energy Partner, the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) as the Visionary Partner, and PureHealth as the Health Partner, the Week offers a rich program of activities that combine fun and learning while encouraging quality time between young children and their families.

The activations include interactive workshops, play-based educational experiences, cultural showcases, and health-focused events. All of these are designed to strengthen family bonds, celebrate Emirati cultural identity, and transform public spaces across the emirate into vibrant and inspiring learning environments.

This year’s activations offer families a wide range of options to suit different interests. They can attend the “Capital and the Treasures of the Future” workshops at Abu Dhabi Children’s Library, enjoy interactive educational and recreational experiences at CLYMB™ Yas Island, take part in sports and fun outdoor activities in public parks, or join health awareness sessions at Galleria Mall.

They could also engage in ADNOC’s Family Engagement Day in Liwa, parenting workshops from NACD’s “Olfah” Program, free football training sessions for young children aged 5 to 8 at 321 Sports by Modon. In addition, PureHealth and M42 are offering hands-on learning experiences focused on health awareness and wellbeing.

Most activities are free and open to the public, while a selected few are ticketed or by invitation only. The full calendar of activities is available on ADECWeek.ae

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority emphasized that the Week is an open invitation for every family in the emirate to enjoy meaningful experiences that combine learning and play. It encourages parents to discover new ways to engage with their children in safe, supportive, and enjoyable spaces that reinforce Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a family-friendly emirate.

The Week has become a community platform that celebrates the importance of the early years and raises awareness about the value of supporting children’s development from the very beginning of life. It reinforces the essential role of play in early childhood development, highlights how family time strengthens emotional bonds, and shows that even daily interaction with a child can have a measurable and lasting impact on their academic outcomes.

This year, the Week brings together a wide range of partners from various sectors, including the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Abu Dhabi Maritime and Sports Council (ADMSC), Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC), M42, the Department of Community Development (DCD), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Shams Power, Al Ain Football Club, Bidaya Media, Miral, the National Library and Archives, Modon, and others.