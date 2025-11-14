FANR Board of Management discusses Barakah oversight, Draft Strategic Plan for 2027–2029

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Board of Management of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) held its fifth meeting, during which FANR’s Director-General Christer Viktorsson briefed Members on key milestones and international engagements.

He highlighted FANR’s participation in the 69th IAEA General Conference, the successful hosting of the International Commission on Radiological Protection Symposium in Abu Dhabi, and FANR’s leadership in chairing the IAEA Steering Committee on Regulatory Capacity Building. The briefing also noted the international recognition achieved by FANR’s Secondary Standards Dosimetry Laboratory.

Meanwhile, the Board of Management was presented with a status update on the operations of the four units of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant as well as its refueling and maintenance timeline planned for each unit. FANR conducts regular inspections to the nuclear power plant to ensure the operator's compliance with all regulatory requirements and ensure the safe and secure operations.

The Board of Management was presented with FANR’s Draft Strategic Plan for 2027–2029, which outlines the FANR key priorities and objectives for the coming cycle. The strategy aims to strengthen FANR’s regulatory framework and advance the UAE’s peaceful nuclear programme.

The plan focuses on enhancing regulatory control, promoting research and capacity building, ensuring the safe and secure conduct of all regulated activities, and fostering national and international cooperation. It also emphasizes empowering human talent, improving corporate efficiency, and integrating innovation and artificial intelligence to reinforce FANR’s role as a leading nuclear regulator.

The Board discussed an update on FANR's plans for cooperation in 2025, which covers aspects related to nuclear, security & radiation safety as well as research and development projects. Collaboration is a cornerstone of the UAE Nuclear Programme and FANR aims to build and expand its cooperation umbrella to cover various regulatory matters