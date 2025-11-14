ADREC reports AED 94 bn in transactions in first nine months of 2025

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- – The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) - the custodian and regulator of the Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, today announced that Abu Dhabi’s real estate market recorded a total trading volume of AED 94 billion across 29,400 transactions during the first nine months of 2025, marking a 43.3% increase in value and a 48% surge in transaction volume compared with the same period last year.

This performance reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal as one of the most trusted and transparent property markets in the region. The consistent rise in both transaction value and volume illustrates sustained confidence from homebuyers, investors, and financial institutions supported by ADREC’s ongoing digital transformation and regulatory initiatives aimed at enhancing market transparency and efficiency.

Out of the total trading volume, AED 61.8 billion was generated from sales and purchases through 16,887 transactions, while mortgage activity contributed AED 32.2 billion across 12,666 transactions. These figures highlight a balanced performance across end-users and investors, with mortgage trends reflecting stronger financing confidence and institutional participation.

“These results affirm the strength of Abu Dhabi’s real estate market fundamentals and the maturity of its investors,” said Engineer Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General of ADREC said: “With greater transparency , reliable data , and effective regulation, the sector continues to create real economic value reflected in a 9% increase in its Non-Oil GDP contribution to 21.9 AED billion in H1 2025 compared with AED 20.2 billion a year earlier. This alignment between policy, performance, and productivity is what continues to define Abu Dhabi’s real-estate success story.”

The construction sector also recorded strong performance, posting a 10 % increase in value contribution to AED 57.5 billion, up from AED 52.3 billion during the same period in 2024. Combined, real-estate and construction activities contributed AED 79.5 billion, representing 24 % of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil GDP during the first half of 2025.

ADREC’s latest data shows that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by individuals in Abu Dhabi’s real-estate sector reached AED 6.2 billion up to Q3 2025, indicating a 35% increase in value compared with the same period in 2024. Investors from 97 nationalities contributed to this growth, with strong participation from Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, Kazakhstan, and the United States, demonstrating Abu Dhabi’s ability to attract capital from both established and emerging markets.

Total foreign investment in investment zones accounted for 74% of all real-estate investments, marking a 66% growth in value to AED 35 billion compared with AED 21 billion during the same period last year. This continued momentum is also reflected in the registration of 40 new real-estate development projects in 2025 and a 47% increase in real-estate professional licenses issued, reaching 2,411 licensed professionals during the first nine months of the year. These indicators collectively demonstrate the sustained confidence and expansion of Abu Dhabi’s real estate market and its professional ecosystem

ADREC continues to lead the transformation of Abu Dhabi’s real-estate sector through ongoing digital innovation and enhanced market oversight. Key initiatives such as the Digital Buy & Sell Service, Madhmoun Platform, and the ADREC Interactive Map are redefining Abu Dhabi’s real estate journey becoming a benchmark in the region for investor confidence and real estate transparency.