Ali Al Nuaimi receives Indian Ambassador

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, received today Dr. Deepak Mittal, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE.

Dr. Al Nuaimi welcomed the Indian ambassador at the beginning of the meeting, wishing him success in his diplomatic mission, and affirmed the Council’s keenness to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Dr. Al Nuaimi explained that UAE–India relations are witnessing rapid and distinguished development at all levels and enjoy great attention from the leadership and governments of both countries. He noted that the two nations share common goals and closely aligned visions in supporting opportunities for sustainable development across various vital sectors, bringing benefit and prosperity to both friendly countries and their peoples.

He also pointed out that parliamentary cooperation between the Federal National Council and the Indian Parliament sets a model of effective parliamentary relations, stressing the Council’s commitment to supporting this cooperation in a way that reinforces the solid strategic partnership that unites the UAE and the Republic of India in various fields.

He added that parliamentary diplomacy has become an important extension of official diplomacy, given its role in supporting mutual interests and opening new horizons for dialogue and communication between peoples.

For his part, Ambassador Mittal expressed his pride in representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the UAE’s leading position and distinguished regional and international reputation, as well as its remarkable achievements across various sectors.

He affirmed that India–UAE relations are among the strongest strategic partnerships in the region, emphasizing his country’s commitment to developing all avenues of cooperation in a way that promotes growth and prosperity for both nations and their peoples.