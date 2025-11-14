'No military solution to civil war in Sudan': UAE

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Jamal Al Musharakh, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, said the horrors on the ground in Sudan only confirm there is no military solution to this civil war.

"The QUAD’s joint statement— achieved thanks to U.S. leadership — provides a definitive roadmap to end this conflict: a humanitarian truce leading immediately to a permanent ceasefire, and a transition to an independent civilian-led government not controlled by either warring party," he said while delivering the statement of the United Arab Emirates at the 38th Special Session of the Human Rights Council on the Human Rights Situation in and around El Fasher, in the context of the ongoing conflict in the Sudan.

"The UAE condemns attacks against civilians, by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Fasher, and by the two warring parties across Sudan. We urge the SAF and the RSF to immediately cease all attacks against the civilian population, which constitute grave violations of international humanitarian law," he added.

"The warring parties must halt their obstruction of humanitarian access, and the international community must ensure that those responsible for atrocities are held accountable, without exception," he continued.

"Regrettably, the warring party represented in this Session continues indiscriminate attacks on markets, villages and hospitals, amid a famine. While ignoring international calls for a truce, prolonging the conflict and weaponizing humanitarian access. This is nothing new, as they have harboured terrorists and sheltered individuals indicted for genocide."

He added the UAE has "always stood in solidarity with Sudan, from its darkest moments to those of greatest hope. We recently pledged an additional hundred million dollars to support urgent humanitarian operations in El-Fasher — and we are prepared to do more to support the humanitarian response."