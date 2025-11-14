CBUAE wins Emirates Labour Market Award 2025 in Strategic Partner Category

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His H ighness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) was honoured with the Emirates Labour Market Award 2025 in the Strategic Partner category.

This award recognises the CBUAE’s pioneering role and outstanding commitment to the national work ecosystem by strengthening its capabilities with key policy and robust regulatory compliance. These vital contributions have collectively elevated the efficiency and competitiveness of the national work environment and encouraged the adoption of best institutional practices.

The award was received by Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at CBUAE, during a ceremony attended by several ministers and senior officials from various government entities.

This recognition reflects the Central Bank’s impactful initiatives in advancing specialised professions, empowering national talent, and strengthening their readiness to lead the future, aligned with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision’.

The UAE Labour Market Leadership Award is a national initiative endorsed by the UAE Cabinet and organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The award aims to recognise leading institutions and distinguished entities that enhance the competitiveness of labour market and set benchmarks for best practices, contributing to the development of work environment across the country’s diverse economic sectors.

Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri said: “The CBUAE is proud to have won the UAE Labour Market Leadership Award in the Strategic Partner Category. This achievement reflects the support of our wise leadership, as well as the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in promoting groundbreaking practices and developing impactful initiatives that enhance the competitiveness of the labour market and business ecosystem in the country.”

He further added that winning this award represents a significant milestone that will drive the CBUAE’s commitment to excellence and innovation, and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global destination for institutional excellence, talent development, and labour market competitiveness.