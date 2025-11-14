UAE reaffirms unwavering humanitarian, diplomatic commitment to Sudan

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates continues its commitment to a steadfast position regarding the Sudanese civil war, which erupted in April 2023, through clear strategic messages that combine firm condemnation of grave violations, calls for an immediate halt to the war, and a push for a civilian-led political solution.

Since the initial days of the crisis, the UAE has stressed the necessity of protecting civilians and stopping the targeting of residential areas through official statements issued successively from May 2023 until October 2025. The Emirates has called on the international community to bear its responsibilities regarding the daily documented crimes and violations taking place in Sudan.

On 9th June, the UAE condemned the heinous attacks against civilians in El Fasher, labelling them as a "dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law." The UAE demanded the opening of humanitarian corridors and the urgent protection of civilians.

In a statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 14th February 2025, the UAE also condemned the use of chemical weapons in areas of West Darfur, as revealed by UN reports, considering the use of such weapons against civilians a war crime that cannot be overlooked.

The UAE affirmed that indiscriminate shelling, field executions, sexual violence, blocking humanitarian aid, and cutting off supplies to the population are practices that must cease immediately, and perpetrators to be held accountable.

The UAE believes that all parties involved in the conflict bear shared responsibility for the atrocities committed since the start of the conflict, and that continued military operations will only prolong suffering and deepen the humanitarian crisis. This stance was reaffirmed during an official intervention at the Human Rights Council on 3rd March 2025, where the UAE called for an end to violations against women and children and for comprehensive protection for civilians under international humanitarian law.

The UAE maintains its position that the political track is the only way to end the crisis in Sudan. Since its participation in Jeddah in May 2023, through meetings in Manama in June 2024, Geneva in October 2024, and Washington in July 2025, the UAE has called for a comprehensive political solution that prioritises the interests of the Sudanese people over those of the warring parties. Through those meetings, the UAE stressed the need to launch a transitional process led by independent civilians, away from armed and extremist forces, with the aim of forming, within nine months, a civilian government that enjoys the legitimacy and capacity to restore state institutions and preserve the country's stability.

On 12th September 2025, the UAE welcomed the statement issued by the "Quad" (UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United States, and Egypt), considering it a significant breakthrough in the crisis and a turning point towards relaunching the political process. The UAE declared its support for the statement as part of its commitment to alleviating the suffering of Sudanese people, stopping the escalation, and cooperating with the international community to restore the political path.

The UAE also stressed the need for a three-month humanitarian truce, an initiative announced on 5th April 2025, aimed at opening safe corridors for humanitarian aid.

UN reports indicated that 25 million people inside Sudan require urgent assistance, including more than 4.5 million displaced since the war began. The UAE considers this truce essential to pave the way for a permanent ceasefire, allowing a comprehensive and transparent political process to be launched.

The UAE's support has gone beyond diplomatic statements, including direct assistance to the Sudanese people through massive humanitarian and development aid. The country provided approximately $3.9 billion in aid between 2014 and 2025.

From May 2023 to December 2024, the UAE dispatched more than 122 cargo planes to Port Sudan and Darfur, carrying a total of 8,300 tonnes of food, medical supplies, and shelter materials.

The UAE has prioritised health support for the Sudanese people, establishing two field hospitals in Amdjarass and Abéché in Chad to provide medical services to Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries. It also opened a field hospital in Madhol in the Northern Bahr el Ghazal state in South Sudan, in addition to supporting more than 127 health facilities across 14 states.

Direct assistance has been provided to more than 650,000 people inside Sudan, including providing generators for damaged hospitals, rehabilitating water centres, and supplying food aid to approximately 180,000 families.

In November 2024, the UAE launched an emergency campaign to provide 100,000 food baskets to residents of Al Jazirah and Kassala states, via an airlift comprising 14 flights in one week.

The UAE has repeatedly affirmed that its support for the Sudanese people is not tied to the conflict but is rather a long-standing humanitarian commitment to Sudan. The country participated in reconstruction efforts and development projects before the war, including supporting education, health, and infrastructure programmes between 2016 and 2022.

With misinformation campaigns intensifying around the Sudan conflict since mid-2024, the UAE expressed concern over attempts to distort facts and divert attention from humanitarian and diplomatic efforts. In an official statement on 7th September 2025, the UAE affirmed that media disinformation prolongs the war and increases civilian suffering, calling for a confrontation against hate speech and misleading propaganda, and supporting responsible media that conveys facts and contributes to promoting peace.

The UAE warned of the growing danger posed by extremist and terrorist groups within Sudan. At an international security meeting in July 2025, the UAE noted that the spread of these groups constitutes a direct threat to regional stability and called for international cooperation to contain the sources of terrorism and prevent its expansion.

These consecutive solid stances embody a clear Emirati vision based on supporting the Sudanese people, rejecting war, protecting civilians, and pushing for sustainable political solutions. They also confirm the continuation of efforts with the international community to ensure a ceasefire, facilitate humanitarian access, and strengthen the civilian-led transitional path, thereby helping Sudan overcome one of the most complex crises in its modern history.