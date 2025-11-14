Dubai Chambers hosts roundtables in New York to strengthen investment opportunities between Dubai & United States

DUBAI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has organised two roundtables in New York to strengthen partnerships and cooperation between investors in Dubai and the United States.

The session showcased Dubai’s competitive advantages as a strategic base for American companies seeking to expand their operations and investments into fast-growing regional markets across Africa and Asia.

The roundtables attracted the participation of 40 investors and senior business leaders from Dubai and the United States and was held on the sidelines of the Dubai Business Forum – USA, which took place recently in New York. The discussions highlighted the strong growth opportunities and partnership potential Dubai offers international investors, while underlining the key priorities of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, emphasised during the session that Dubai continues to strengthen its position as an influential player in the global economic landscape. He noted that this progress is driven by a forward-looking government vision and an integrated ecosystem that brings together agile economic policies, advanced infrastructure, and a business environment that encourages innovation and sustainable growth.

He invited participating investors to take full advantage of Dubai’s unique competitive advantages, which position the emirate as a strategic platform for expansion into high-potential global markets. He also reaffirmed Dubai Chambers’ commitment to supporting American companies as they establish and scale their operations in the emirate over the long term.

The discussions explored the most promising sectors for investment cooperation between the business communities of Dubai and the United States, including artificial intelligence and the wider digital economy, together with energy, logistics, agriculture and agritech, tourism and hospitality, real estate, financial services, and education.

Participants discussed the role of Dubai’s economic policies, regulatory framework, and advanced infrastructure in expanding cross-border partnerships, as well as the prospects for boosting bilateral investment in high-potential sectors through strategic alliances and joint investment vehicles.

The session also highlighted the importance of strengthening investor confidence through regulatory alignment, together with the role of institutional investors and specialised venture capital and private equity investors in financing high-growth industries.