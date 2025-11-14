Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates ‘The Dice Player: Mahmoud Darwish’ exhibition at House of Wisdom

SHARJAH, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), inaugurated The Dice Player: Mahmoud Darwish exhibition at House of Wisdom (HoW) in Sharjah. Running for four months until March 13, 2026, the exhibition unfolds as an artistic and cultural journey celebrating the legacy of the Palestinian poet.

Through six sections inspired by the faces of a dice, it traces Mahmoud Darwish’s life and creative milestones, from his early beginnings in Al-Birwa to his enduring presence in Arab and global memory, revealing the richness of his poetic and human experience and chronicling the creative stages that shaped his remarkable path.

Sheikha Bodour was received by Mubarak Al Nakhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture; Mohammad Assad, Consul General of the State of Palestine in Dubai; Mohamed Abdalla, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank; Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, Founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation; Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, and Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of HoW.

The opening was also attended by Alia Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Khalid Jasim Saif Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Amer Shomali, Director General of the Palestinian Museum; Laila Abbas, Director of Khalil Sakakini Cultural Centre in Ramallah, Palestine; Saed Abdulhadi, board member of the Mahmoud Darwish Foundation, and international artist Marcel Khalife, alongside cultural and media figures.

Commenting on the launch of the exhibition, Marwa Al Aqroubi said: “The Dice Player: Mahmoud Darwish reflects HoW’s unwavering commitment to preserving poetry as a vital intellectual and cultural force. Darwish was a rare poet who transformed both personal and national struggle into a mirror of existence. The exhibition does more than recount his life, it stirs the conscience of a nation through the story of a man who crafted hope from pain and a homeland from exile. His voice endures as a timeless beacon of freedom and dignity for generations.

Amer Shomali said: “I once sat two metres from Darwish, it felt like seeing and hearing him for the first time. This exhibition rekindled that feeling, drawing me closer not only to him but to a poetic world that transcends time and place. Each piece offers a glimpse into Darwish as both a man and a poet. I extend my gratitude to Sheikha Bodour, House of Wisdom, and everyone involved for creating a space that brings Darwish back to us, not as a memory, but as a living presence.”

During the opening ceremony, artist and musician Marcel Khalife delivered a moving live performance featuring some of his most celebrated compositions inspired by Mahmoud Darwish’s poetry, including “Rita and the Rifle,” “To My Mother,” and “In the Mind, a Song.” His renditions infused the verses with renewed emotional depth. Khalife also reflected on his collaboration with Darwish, recalling how the poet had personally asked him to compose “The Pigeons Fly.” He completed the piece after Darwish’s passing and performed it at his memorial as a heartfelt tribute.

The exhibition offers an interactive artistic and cultural journey, using modern audiovisual technology to immerse visitors in Mahmoud Darwish’s poetry and prose. Rather than a biography, it traces the evolution of his work through words, images, and music, reflecting his vision of life and poetry.