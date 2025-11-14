ALEC Holdings’ 9-month 2025 net profit more than double driven by disciplined execution

DUBAI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- ALEC Holdings PJSC (ALEC) announced today its financial results for the third quarter (Q3) and nine months (9M) ended 30 September 2025. Following a high-profile listing on DFM, ALEC’s results reflect continued execution against a high-quality backlog, disciplined project selection, and operating leverage across the business.

ALEC delivered a sharp acceleration in top-line growth during the first nine months of 2025, with revenue rising 66% YoY to a record AED 8.9 billion for the period, underpinned by the effective conversion of its substantial backlog and disciplined execution across key sectors notably hotels and data centres.

The momentum intensified in Q3, where revenue surged 82% YoY to AED 3.5 billion, reflecting strong progress across both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Building & Construction segment led the way, contributing nearly 48% of total revenue , with 9M revenue increasing 77% YoY to AED 4.8 billion and Q3 revenue more than doubling to nearly AED 2.0 billion.

Energy Solutions segment, representing 32% of revenue7, saw 75% YoY in 9M to AED 3.2 billion, with Q3 revenue up 82% YoY to AED 1.2 billion, as the Group deepened its footprint in major energy infrastructure projects.

Related Businesses - including fitout, MEP, data centre solutions, and modular construction -generated AED 2.0 billion in revenue in 9M, growing 45% YoY, with Q3 revenue up 62% YoY to AED 858 million, signalling continued traction for ALEC’s integrated, high-margin offerings.

On profitability, ALEC delivered a 56% YoY increase in gross profit to AED 859 million during the first nine months of 2025. Gross margins remained healthy at 9.6%, with a slight contraction from 10.2% in the prior-year period reflecting a shift in revenue mix—particularly a comparatively lower contribution from the higher-margin Related Businesses segment. In Q3, gross profit rose 65% YoY to AED 323 million, with gross margin at 9.1%.

EBITDA rose 83% YoY in 9M to AED 706 million, with EBITDA margin expanding to 7.9%—a result of strong operating leverage, tight cost control, and prudent financial management, even as the Company continues to invest in internal capability-building. In Q3, EBITDA increased 88% to AED 277 million, equating to a 7.8% margin.

Net profit more than doubled, growing 116% YoY to AED 432 million in 9M, with net margin expanding from 3.7% to 4.8%. Q3 alone saw net profit surge 172% YoY to AED 193 million. These gains reflect a combination of robust project delivery, operational efficiencies, and effective working capital and finance cost management.

Barry Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of ALEC Holdings, said: Our sustained strong performance in the first nine months of 2025 reflects the strength of ALEC’s integrated platform and the success of our focused strategy. We are executing a high-quality backlog with discipline while expanding in sectors that play to our strengths, including energy infrastructure and data centres and airports.

Looking ahead, we see a healthy pipeline of mega and nationally critical projects moving from design into execution. In particular, there is a durable, muti-year runway for data centre growth in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Momentum from national AI strategies and recent hyperscale announcements is already translating into contracted demand. With our one-stop delivery model—and the work underway on Phase 1 of Stargate in Abu Dhabi—ALEC is the go-to partner for hyperscale and AI data-centre projects in the region.