Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts on Jubail Island

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited the Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts (ADREA) on Jubail Island in Abu Dhabi, the fifth academy globally dedicated to classical horsemanship and the first outside Europe.

During the visit, H.H. toured ADREA’s facilities, including the Furusiyya Gallery, which features 173 rare artefacts and artworks spanning more than 2,000 years, and Dar Al Hiraf (traditional equestrian saddlery workshop), the UAE’s first saddle-making atelier.

The tour also included the manège (Performance Hall), which hosts weekly classical equestrian showcases featuring ADREA’s riders, and the Equestrian Library, the first of its kind in the region and one of the world’s largest specialised libraries in equestrian arts, containing around 14,000 rare books and manuscripts on classical horsemanship.

H.H. was briefed by ADREA representatives on the academic and training programmes offered by the academy in classical horsemanship, designed to prepare professional riders to the highest international standards. His Highness also reviewed the academy’s Junior programmes, which introduce young students to the principles, ethics and refined values of horsemanship.

Sheikh Khaled highlighted that Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts represents a significant addition to Abu Dhabi’s cultural and sporting landscape, offering an advanced educational environment that combines global expertise with authentic Emirati traditions in classical horsemanship.

He commended the academy’s role in training and developing a new generation of riders, equipping them with technical and academic knowledge that supports efforts to preserve and promote the heritage of classical equestrian arts and strengthen their cultural and sporting presence within the community.

Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment and Vice Chair of ADREA, said: “The support of the leadership is the key pillar behind the success of this landmark cultural project.

Sheikh Khaled’s vision to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s status as a global capital of culture and creativity serves as an inspiration to all working in this field.

“ADREA reflects the UAE leadership’s vision of harmonising Emirati heritage with global excellence, presenting horsemanship as a refined human art that reflects the nation’s values and cultural identity.”

During the visit, H.H. was accompanied by Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment and ADREA Vice Chair; Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.

The academy officially opened to students and visitors in early November 2025, with an inauguration ceremony featuring performances by the world’s leading classical riding schools from France, Austria, Portugal and Spain, alongside riders and horses from ADREA.

The academy features state-of-the-art stables equipped with advanced monitoring systems and specialised air-conditioning, in addition to a Junior Riders Academy, indoor and outdoor training arenas, shaded tracks for horses and riders, a veterinary clinic, and a dedicated veterinary rehabilitation centre.

It also includes cafés and restaurants for visitors, offering an experience that combines education, training and recreation within a modern environment that embodies Abu Dhabi’s leadership and forward-looking vision in the field of classical horsemanship.