AI solutions take center stage at Annual Transfusion Medicine Update Conference in Abu Dhab

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 2025 Annual Transfusion Medicine Update Conference kicked off today, 14 November 2025, Friday, in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of leading physicians and specialists in transfusion medicine, laboratory sciences and clinical practice from around the world.

The conference, which continues tomorrow (Saturday), witnessed strong attendance from experts representing the United States of America, Canada, Japan and GCC countries, alongside more than ten international companies specialising in pharmaceuticals, medical devices and blood transfusion technologies—reflecting the event’s position as a key scientific platform showcasing the latest global advancements under one roof.

Dr. Eiman Al Zaabi, Chair of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City and Chair of the Conference, emphasised that the event is considered one of the leading specialized medical conferences in the region.

She highlighted its role as a scientific hub that brings together top experts and specialists from around the world, fostering international collaboration among medical institutions and attracting researchers and innovators to participate in joint research projects that contribute to advancing transfusion medicine and enhancing the quality of clinical practices in this vital field.

Dr. Al Zaabi noted that the conference also focuses on gene therapy and its future impact on improving patient outcomes, in addition to discussing the integration of artificial intelligence technologies into the transfusion medicine framework.

She affirmed that AI has become an essential element in laboratory operations, with ongoing efforts to utilize it in patient stratification and assessing suitability for gene therapy by analyzing laboratory results and linking them to clinical cases—enabling greater accuracy and speed in medical decision-making.

She also added that AI is transforming the analysis of large patient datasets, significantly reducing the time and effort required by specialists, while providing physicians with enhanced access to the latest global research—thereby enriching medical knowledge and improving diagnostic and therapeutic.

Dr. Al Zaabi emphasised that pharmaceutical companies are key partners in the conference due to their role in supporting the integration of AI into devices used in blood banks. These technologies facilitate faster data analysis and operational efficiency, allowing laboratory technologists to obtain accurate results in shorter timeframes.

She also highlighted that the scientific committee developed a comprehensive program in collaboration with leading international experts, featuring research presentations and scientific papers that will be evaluated based on rigorous academic standards—particularly those addressing the latest innovations in transfusion medicine.

Dr. Hiba Saud Alhumaidan, Consultant in Pathology and Transfusion Medicine and Head of the Department of Laboratories and Pathology at “Dubai Health,” stated that the conference provides a unique opportunity to exchange expertise and establish high-level scientific partnerships between global specialists in transfusion medicine and cellular therapies.

She noted that the event aims to strengthen scientific collaboration between clinical and research centers, disseminate knowledge and advance practices in transfusion medicine and cellular therapies, in addition to fostering local and international cooperation for the benefit of the medical and research community.

She further added: “The conference addresses new technologies in managing and monitoring complications following bone marrow transplantation, particularly cases in which the body attacks the transplanted cells—known as Graft vs Host Disease (GVHD)—with the aim of reducing complications and improving post-transplant patient outcomes.

Dr. Hiba also pointed to advancements in gene therapy in laboratory models and the promising future of in vivo gene therapy, affirming the role of AI-driven solutions in enhancing laboratory performance and elevating transfusion medicine practices to deliver faster and more accurate healthcare services.