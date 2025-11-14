13th Emirates Oncology Conference to unite global experts to advance precision oncology in UAE

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, announced the launch of the 13th Emirates Oncology Conference (13th EOC), organised by SEHA Tawam Hospital, from 14 to 16 November 2025 at Conrad Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi.

The Conference, themed ‘Empowering Cancer Care with AI: From Innovation to Impact,’ will welcome more than 3,000 delegates and 147 speakers, as well as 30 international experts who will help explore the implications of Artificial Intelligence, Precision Medicine, and Radiotherapy Innovation in clinical oncology.

As one of the largest oncology congresses hosted in the Middle East, the 13th EOC will feature 33 sessions; 19 of these will be scientific sessions, while the remaining 14 will be workshops. The entire programme will include close to 200 presentations exploring multiple subspecialties of oncology, including Breast, Gastrointestinal, Lung, Paediatric, Gynaecological, and Palliative Oncology. There will also be presentations from the disciplines of Radiation Medicine, Nursing, and Allied Health.

The 13th EOC supports SEHA Tawam Hospital’s strong dedication to innovation, research, and compassionate care, consistent with the UAE’s vision for international healthcare excellence. The conference is designed to bring together clinicians, researchers, AI experts, and policymakers to ensure that new research can be incorporated into care and improve cancer outcomes across the UAE and GCC.