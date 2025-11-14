HCT Chancellor honours 1,668 graduates from HCT-Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra Campuses

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chancellor of the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), attended the graduation ceremony for the HCT–Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra campuses, celebrating the Class of 2025, held under the theme “HCTians Go Beyond.” He honoured 117 graduates who received their credentials with Distinction and Distinction with Honors, among a total of 1,668 graduates.

He presented graduation certificates to students earning Applied Bachelor’s degrees and Vocational Diplomas in disciplines including Engineering Technology and Science, Business, Applied Media, Health Sciences, Computer Information Science, and Education, and joined them for a commemorative group photo.

Dr. Al Falasi expressed his pride in the Class of 2025 graduates and wished them success in their future careers, noting that the ceremony celebrated an elite cohort of young national talents equipped with the knowledge and practical skills to compete and innovate across vital sectors that drive the UAE’s comprehensive and sustainable development.

He added that the UAE’s applied education ecosystem continues to strengthen its position as a key driver of a knowledge-based and competitive economy built on advanced skills.

He emphasised that HCT remains committed to a flexible educational approach that aligns academic disciplines with labor-market needs, while preparing a generation of graduates equipped to innovate, lead entrepreneurial ventures, and contribute to future economic sectors in line with the goals of ‘We the UAE 2031’ and the ‘UAE Centennial 2071’ visions.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Faisal Alayyan, HCT President & CEO; Dr. Ahmad Alawar, Executive Director of HCT–Abu Dhabi Campuses; Dr. Yousof Alhammadi, Executive Director of HCT–Al Ain Campuses; Eng. Abdu Rahman Al Jahoushi, Executive Director of HCT–Al Dhafra Campuses; alongside senior officials, strategic partners, faculty and administrative staff, and the graduates’ parents and families.

Delivering a speech on behalf of the HCT Board of Trustees, Dr. Faisal Alayyan expressed profound gratitude to the UAE’s wise leadership for its unwavering and boundless support, describing it as a cornerstone of HCT’s continued success and advancement.

He praised the leadership’s visionary guidance, which has steered the nation toward global excellence and charted a clear path for the future, placing youth at the heart of progress as partners in decision-making and key contributors to comprehensive development.

He also highlighted HCT’s strategic vision to reaffirm its leadership in applied education by promoting academic excellence and enhancing graduate employability through strong partnerships with industry, while building a dynamic educational ecosystem that anticipates and adapts to future workforce transformations.

On behalf of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Alayyan officially announced the graduation of 1,668 students from the HCT-Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra campuses, the 2025 cohort, who successfully completed their studies and earned their degrees with merit and distinction.

The graduates expressed their pride in their achievements and affirmed their readiness to serve the nation and contribute to its development journey. They extended heartfelt gratitude to the UAE’s leadership and to their families for their unwavering support and encouragement, which paved the way for their success.

The ceremony also recognised the parents of the highest-achieving graduates from the HCT-Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra campuses with the “Sash of Pride,” in appreciation of their vital role in supporting their sons and daughters’ academic excellence and sharing in the joy of their achievements.