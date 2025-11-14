SEHA CLINICS launches Barakat Al Seha wellness book

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- In collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC), SEHA CLINICS, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has launched Barakat Al Seha (Blessings of Health), a wellbeing and recipe book developed as part of a wider, first-of-its-kind community initiative.

Designed to make healthy living simpler and more sustainable for families across the UAE, the book blends culturally rooted recipes, practical wellness guidance, and evidence-based lifestyle tips in an accessible, easy-to-use format.

Endorsed by ADPHC and approved by its SEHHI programme, the initiative supports the UAE Year of the Community, the UAE’s National Wellbeing Strategy 2031, and reflects PureHealth’s broader mission to embed health, longevity, and prevention into daily life. It also reinforces SEHA CLINICS’ role as a neighbourhood community health partner, combining clinical credibility with culturally relevant guidance to bridge the gap between public health advice and everyday wellness.

Khadija Al Marashda, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA CLINICS, said: “At SEHA CLINICS, our mission is rooted in supporting the health and longevity of our community.

We believe prevention begins at home – with informed choices, balanced meals and simple changes to daily routines. Barakat Al Seha is a practical guide to living well, blending trusted nutrition and wellness insights with cultural familiarity.

More than a book, it’s part of a broader movement towards a healthier future. It gives families the confidence to take charge of their health with guidance they can trust, grounded in the culinary traditions and flavours they know and love. Barakat Al Seha reflects our long-term commitment to health education. We hope it empowers families to take small, sustainable steps that lead to lasting, meaningful change.”

The book responds to a growing need for accessible wellness guidance that is trustworthy and easy to apply in everyday life. In a landscape often crowded with conflicting health and wellness advice, Barakat Al Seha offers a grounded alternative that blends clinical insight with everyday relevance to support families in making informed lifestyle choices.

Dr Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), said: “Interest in nutrition labelling in food menus and products is growing, as it plays a vital role in guiding consumers towards healthier food choices and in preventing diet-related non-communicable diseases.

At ADPHC, our mission is to enhance the physical, mental, and social wellbeing of Abu Dhabi’s community by promoting prevention and early detection. Through our SEHHI (healthy in Arabic) Programme, we offer an easy way for the public to identify healthier food options. Foods that meet the programme's criteria display the SEHHI logo, helping consumers make informed choices when ordering food from restaurants and food establishments.

We are proud to mark a new milestone for the SEHHI Programme with the launch of the Barakat Al Seha book by SEHA CLINICS, which has been approved under the programme.”

Barakat Al Seha, developed by PureHealth employees with the oversight of licensed dietitians, promotes healthy living by providing practical guidance. It features halal-compliant, Emirati-inspired recipes alongside tips on movement, mental wellbeing and sustainable daily habits – all designed for real-life use. The book is also embedded into SEHA CLINICS’ primary care model, with opportunities for patients to follow-up with nutrition and mental wellbeing consultations.

Printed copies of the book are now being distributed through SEHA CLINICS, schools, government platforms, and community events across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Barakat Al Seha is part of PureHealth’s broader ambition to reshape healthcare as a driver of healthy longevity and national wellbeing – supporting the UAE’s vision for healthier, more connected communities during the Year of the Community and beyond.