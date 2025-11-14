Terra-Gen expands clean energy portfolio with commissioning of Monte Cristo I Windpower Project in Texas

HIDALGO, Texas, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Terra-Gen, one of the largest independent, integrated renewable energy producers in the United States, jointly owned by Masdar and Igneo Infrastructure Partners, announced today the commissioning of the Monte Cristo I Windpower Project.

The 238.5-megawatt facility, located in Hidalgo County, Texas, will generate more than 850 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity annually, equivalent to powering approximately 81,000 homes a year. The facility’s capacity has been contracted to two corporate buyers through long-term power purchase agreements.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site marked the milestone, bringing together companies’ representatives, local officials, and members of the community.

“It is an honor to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the hundreds of men and women who made the commissioning of the Monte Cristo wind project possible,” said John O’Connor, Chief Financial Officer for Terra-Gen. “This project underscores Terra-Gen’s commitment to expanding access to renewable energy across Texas and the U.S., strengthening regional grid reliability with clean, sustainable power, and investing in our local communities.”

Construction of the Monte Cristo I Windpower project created approximately 280 jobs at the peak of activities, with more than 490,000 hours worked without a lost-time incident during construction and transition to operations.

In addition, the project also enhanced the community through infrastructure upgrades, including improvements to more than 11 miles of Texas Department of Transportation roads and 25 miles of county roads.

Beyond the construction phase, the facility will continue to deliver significant long-term economic benefits to the region, including more than $100 million in property taxes, landowner payments and other local contributions during the project’s life.

“We welcome Terra-Gen’s continued investment in Hidalgo County,” said Richard F. Cortez, Hidalgo County Judge. “This development represents more than clean, renewable energy, it’s an investment in our people and our long-term economic growth. By creating high-quality jobs, generating millions in local spending, and supporting essential public services, projects like this help us develop and attract human capital while positioning Hidalgo County as a leader in sustainable progress.”

Monte Cristo I Windpower is Terra-Gen’s second wind project in Texas. Together with the Texas Big Spring wind facility, the company’s clean energy generation in the state now totals 273 MW. Phase 2 of Monte Cristo Windpower has also been permitted and development activities for the project are ongoing.

Monte Cristo I Windpower is the first project to be completed since Masdar acquired a 50 percent stake in Terra-Gen in 2024. This acquisition underscores Masdar’s long-term commitment to investing in and supporting the U.S. energy transformation, and the strategic importance of the market in the company’s broader global portfolio.